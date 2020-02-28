XXX
Award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer Ken Liu (“The Grace of Kings”) will be at An Unlikely Story in Plainville on Monday night, March 2, to discuss his latest short story collection, “The Hidden Girl and Other Stories.” And on Tuesday night, March 3, record producer and musician Peter Asher will share his insights about The Beatles’ music and band members in his new book, “The Beatles from A to Zed.” Both events are free and start at 7; beer and wine will be available for purchase. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com.
XXX
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its 7th Annual All School Show, a one-day student art exhibition, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The show will include over 85 pieces of artwork created by more than 60 students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop. All mediums will be on display from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more. A reception will be held 2 to 4 p.m. where visitors can experience a family arts and crafts station with a Picasso theme, a family photo-op, self-guided explorations of the museum’s studios and gallery spaces, and museum faculty multi-arts demonstrations. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
XXX
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of Swedish music Saturday, Feb. 29, with the five-piece band Jaerv. The quintet, we’re told, plays “an extroverted, vigorous and heartfelt folk music with influences from both jazz and pop music.” Admission is $18 in advance, $20 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
XXX
The Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., will host “The Cat In The Hat Presents: Read Across America!” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The South Attleboro Village Lions will also be on hand for stories, crafts, snacks and, of course, The Cat in the Hat. Read Across America is an annual initiative created by the National Education Association to motivate children and teens to pick up a book. Registration is required for the free library program. Go to the “Calendar of Events” link on the library homepage, https://attleborolibrary.org, or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
XXX
Pesky J Nixon and Miles to Dayton will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin. PJN is billed as “a unique brand of infectious energy and stage banter” while Miles to Dayton’s “message of love blends elements of folk, rock, classical, and funk.” Tickets are $20. Circle concerts are held in Franklin’s First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. Visit http://www.circlefolk.org/ to purchase tickets or for more information.
XXX
The Boston-based Neave Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth, as part of the Arts in the Village concert series. The trio will play works by four women composers spanning the Romantic era through the modern day. More info: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village. Tickets are $18 general, $16 seniors, $8 for children and students; payable by cash or check.
