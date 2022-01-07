Beatles tribute in Woonsocket
The Beatles are hot once again with the critically acclaimed "Get Back" documentary on Disney+, and if you want to experience the band live -- or a reasonable facsimile thereof ... 1964 The Tribute is performing Saturday night, Jan. 8, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. The tribute band has been at it since the early '80s and Rolling Stone magazine once dubbed it the best of the bunch. They go for the pre-Sgt. Pepper era and perform with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter. Admission is $26, $31 and $36. Show time is at 8. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
'Mask On, Pants Off'
Homebrewed Theatre Company returns this weekend and next with an evening of six short comedic plays. "Mask On, Pants Off & Other Strange Shorts" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-8 and 13-15 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro. The plays are written by Andrew Beauregard, a North Attleboro resident and company managing director, and Craig Handel, who theater-goers might recognize from his work with The Cumberland Company, the Medieval Manor or a variety of other area venues. Directing the show is Cumberland native and Dean College professor James Beauregard. The series of strange comedies, performed by 13 local actors, navigate dating, romance and loneliness before, during and after the pandemic. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry to the show. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
Meet a raptor at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is inviting you to "Meet a Raptor" this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. You'll explore bio-facts like wings, skulls, feathers and talons then meet a live bird. Masks are required during indoor programs for those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, including children. The program is for ages 3 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
YA novel explores Black progress
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville will host a virtual presentation by civil rights attorney and author Michelle Coles at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Coles will discuss her debut young adult novel, "Black Was the Ink," about a 16-year-old who is sent on a journey through Reconstruction-era America to find his place in modern-day Black progress. The event is geared to ages 13-17 and students, parents, and educators are invited to attend. Register for the free event at anunlikelystory.com/coles.
Foxboro students staging 'Moana, Jr.'
Students from the Taylor School in Foxboro will present Disney’s "Moana Jr." this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, 1 School St., Foxboro center. The show is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Doors to the lobby open one hour before the show and doors to the house open 30 minutes beforehand. Masks are required except when actively eating or drinking. Tickets are $8. (www.orpheum.org)
