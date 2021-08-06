Get the blues
Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and American bluesman is playing Chan's, 267 Main St., Woonsocket,, on Friday night, Aug. 6. Primer was the bandleader and guitarist for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Magic Slim & The Teardrops. He's played or recorded with the likes of Junior Wells, Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Johnny Winter, The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
Stand-up in Mansfield
The Mass Music & Arts Society will present outdoor stand-up comedy shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at its 888 South Main St. location in Mansfield (across from the Xfinity Center). The shows will feature radio host and comedian Stephen Donovan, who was a weekday morning fixture on Lite Rock 105 and spends his nights entertaining audiences at comedy clubs, restaurants and theaters around New England. Pictured clockwise from top left are Donovan and other comedians on the bill, Janet McNamara, host Dave Rattigan and James Hamilton. For more information or tickets, visit bit.ly/mmascomedy080721.
TYT takes on 'Les Mis'
To culminate its 25th season, Triboro Youth Theatre will be streaming its production of the epic musical "Les Misérables" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. For the past 12 weeks, a cast of 40 high school students has been rehearsing the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical. The production was filmed on stage at Thacher School in Attleboro and will stream on ShowTix4U. For tickets, go to www.triboroyouththeatre.org.
Piglet in Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville will be hosting Melissa Shaprio and Piglet, the blind, deaf, pink puppy, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Joining Shapiro and Piglet will be Plainville elementary school teacher Tricia Fregeau, who coined the term "Piglet Mindset.” Shapiro, a veterinarian and a lifelong animal welfare advocate, will discuss her inspirational story of Piglet, whom she brought home in 2017. She has since used his social media platform to educate, advocate, and inspire others to adopt pets with special needs. During the evening, Piglet will demonstrate his tap signals, followed by an audience Q&A and book signing. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/event/piglet.
Ray Conniff's 'Other Side'
Capron Park in Attleboro will be the site of a concert honoring Attleboro native and music industry legend Ray Conniff on Thursday night, Aug. 12, starting at 6:30. The concert is dubbed the "Other Side" and will be performed by The Swing Sounds. Conniff is known by most as a pioneer of “easy listening” music whose orchestra and chorus sold over 70 million albums. But the band points out that he was also a standout big band-era trombonist, a live entertainment "superstar" and a hitmaker at the dawn of 1950s rock. The show is free.
