Members strut their stuff at AAM
Over 400 works of art will be on view during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition from Dec. 10 to Jan. 27. The annual show allows members to exhibit up to three original works of art in the downtown museum’s Ottmar Gallery. Guest juror Zachary M. White, a practicing artist and the executive director of Gallery X in New Bedford, will award cash prizes, art material certificates and commendations of merit. The exhibit’s opening awards reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with live music from Andy Solberg. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Dec. 9. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.
In addition to the Members’ Exhibition, the 11th Annual “The Art of Celebrating: Trees, Lights & Symbols of the Season” runs through Dec. 16, with holiday pieces created by volunteer artists on view in the Community Gallery.Also, the annual Gift Shop Holiday Extravaganza runs through Dec. 10, offering a mix of handcrafted items by local, regional and national artists along with cutting-edge mass-produced items.
Bazaar coming to downtown Attleboro
Cuddy Court in downtown Attleboro will host a holiday bazaar on Dec. 16. The bazaar will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Local vendors will have a variety of gift items on sale. The event is sponsored by the city of Attleboro. Formerly a dark alley, Cuddy Court is behind the city parking garage on Sanford Street and now features benches, lighting, plants, restored pavement and paintings of fictional children’s book characters.
Jingle Bell Band Bash in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present its first Jingle Bell Band Bash at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will showcase five local bands who will each perform a 20- to 30-minute set of cover songs, original music and holiday tunes. Proceeds will support MRPAC's Community Access Fund. In addition, each band will perform for a charity of their choice and at the end of the night, the audience will vote for the winning band. MRPAC will donate $500 to the winning band's chosen charity. The bands and their charities include: Juice Box Heroes -- National Fallen Firefighters Foundation; Fool's Gold -- Grey2K USA Worldwide; Jimmy Three Times -- The Jimmy Fund; Matt York -- The Trevor Project; Gilmartin Bros -- ConfiKids. Tickets are $20, with group discounts. (www.orpheum.org)
'Faculty Dance Works' at Dean
The Palladino School of Dance at Dean College will perform “Faculty Dance Works” at at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. Dean dance students will perform in a diverse variety of dance styles, from modern to ballet to tap and more. The production will take place in the Main Stage in the Rooney Student Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St., Franklin. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Triboro Youth to stage 'Little Shop'
Triboro Youth Theatre will present “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Thacher School, 160 James St., Attleboro. The musical features a cast of 20 high school actors from the greater Attleboro area, including Attleboro native Nathan Corbett in the lead role of Seymour. The cast also features Arianna Simoneau as Audrey, and Jason Milette as Orin, both from Attleboro. North Attleboro’s Branigan Smith and Nicole Donato play Mr. Mushnik and the larger-than-life plant, Audrey II. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors and can be purchased at www.triboroyouththeatre.org or at the box office one hour before showtime.
Showcase offers free classics in Foxboro
Showcase Cinemas is offering its annual “Holiday Classics” program at many of its locations, including Patriot Place in Foxboro. You can get free admission to two holiday movies with a donation of a non-perishable food item, which will benefit local food pantries. This Saturday there's an 11 a.m. showing of "Scrooged" starring Bill Murray. All “Holliday Classics” tickets must be reserved online or via the Showcase Cinemas app. Tickets for large groups of walk-ups will not be available. (www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/holiday-classics)
Rodman Center offers free 'White Christmas'
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will host free showings of the classic holiday movie “White Christmas” at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are complimentary but required to attend. They can be reserved online at orpheum.org. The theater will host a series of free movie showings this holiday season, sponsored by Campos Homes. Next up: “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Vivaldi, Mozart and more in Providence
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, along with Mozart’s Symphony No.31 (Paris) at The Vets in Providence. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the orchestra will present Vivaldi and Mozart as well as its premiere of Bach’s Concerto for Violin & Oboe, featuring the orchestra principal oboist Cheryl Bishkoff and Guest Conductor Jaime Laredo as soloists. Tickets: https://tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.
'Christmas Carol' in Woonsocket
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s “A Christmas Carol” will be performed Dec. 9-18 at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. We're told this is a fresh adaptation of the Dickens classic and there will be nine performances during the run. Admission is $29, $36 or $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 or visiting www.stadiumtheatre.com.