Have a blast again in Attleboro
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Attleboro will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Hayward Field on North Avenue. (No pets, please. Rain date is Tuesday, July 5.) The display will last 25 minutes. DJ Nate Adams will supply music for a festive atmosphere. At last check, organizers were trying to get food trucks for the event. And if you want to make donations for next year’s fireworks show, mailing them to the Fireworks Fund, 77 Park St., Attleboro 02703. There is also be a collection box available at City Hall, 77 Park St., for cash donations. More info: 508-223-2222 ext. 3181.
And don't forget Kidz 4th Fun
Attleboro’s annual Kidz 4th Fun event will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave. The free event will include the traditional bike parade beginning at roughly 10:15 a.m. Children 13 and under will be able to participate in age-appropriate races — including baby-crawl, three-legged, and potato-sack — with events for the youngest children scheduled to take place earlier in the day. Complimentary hot dogs, chips and beverages will be provided. Finally, attendees are encouraged to bring a bathing suit and towel as sprinklers will be turned on, weather permitting.
Dead & Company stopping at Gillette
Dead & Company will bring their summer tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, July 2. Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti are touring for the seventh time since forming in 2015. Go to deadandcompany.com for ticket info.
Summer Staycation at Patriot Place
Patriot Place is offering free, family-friendly activities all summer long. The Summer Music Series returns with live music on the Dean College Stage every Friday (5-8 p.m.) and Saturday (4-7 p.m.). Summer Flicks free outdoor movies will be shown at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, chess lessons for children of all ages and skill levels will take place every other Thursday at 6 p.m., and guided natures hikes at the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog behind Bass Pro Shops are offered every Friday at 10 a.m. For a full schedule of events, visit www.patriot-place.com/summerstaycation/.
Take a butterfly walk at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering butterfly walks from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 and Saturday, July 23. You'll walk the fields of Caratunk with a naturalist and learn about butterflies of New England. Track the species you see as part of a long running citizen-science program. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for walking in fields. Bring binoculars, camera, water, and bug spray. The walks are for ages 10 and up. For fee info and to register, go to the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Newport Classical Music Festival returns
After a pandemic hiatus, the 2022 Newport Classical Music Festival (formerly Newport Music Festival) is returning this summer with performances from July 1-17. It's the festival's 54th season, and there will be 24 concerts over 18 days in the stunning interiors of Newport’s historic mansions and venues. Since its founding in 1969, Newport Classical has produced more than 3,000 concerts and hosted more than 1,200 musicians and singers. This year’s festival includes music by over 40 women composers. More info: www.newportclassical.org/music-festival.