Improv comedy in Mansfield
Accidentally on Purpose, an improv comedy troupe out of Boston, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. The troupe’s comedy style is similar to the TV show “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” and relies on audience interaction. AOP, we're told, has a "varied and eclectic" cast of professionals whose day jobs include author, doctor, teacher, tradesmen, and corporate executives. And their show, we're forewarned, is R-rated. Tickets are $25. Go to massartscenter.org.
Prowl for owls in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting an owl prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as you walk through the woods. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. The hike will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. The outing is for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Carole King tribute in Woonsocket
"'Tapestry,' the Carole King Songbook," starring Suzanne O Davis, is coming to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Saturday night, Jan. 29. The show aims to re-create the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, "Tapestry." Davis provides piano and vocals and is backed by a band reminiscent of the one that packed King. Tickets are $26-$41. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Unlikely Story to host children's author
Eva Chen, a New York Times bestselling children's book author and director of fashion for Instagram, will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, along with illustrator Sophie Diao. They will read and sign their new picture book, "I Am Golden," an ode to the immigrant experience that speaks to self-love for Chinese American children. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/jodi-megan.
'Remembering Artist Cassie Chee'
The work of a North Attleboro teenager who took her life nearly one year ago will be displayed in February as part of the Attleboro Arts Museum’s winter lineup of artists. “Remembering Artist Cassie Chee (2002-2020)” will run Feb. 2-26 in AAM’s Community Gallery. The museum will showcase a series of Chee’s work in portraiture, from age 6 to 14. The public is invited to attend “Cassie’s Cause: Opening Up A Dialogue” on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 3:30-5 p.m. The program is dedicated to Chee’s memory and the importance of education about mental health and suicide prevention. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Friday, Feb 25. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The event is free and open to all masked guests.