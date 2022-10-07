ACT kicks off season with 'Starcatcher'
Attleboro Community Theatre will kick off its 65th season with a production of "Peter and the Starcatcher" weekends Oct. 7-23 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., downtown Attleboro. The play is a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook. Show times are 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23. Order tickets online at attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For more information, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT's Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or its webpage at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Mansfield woman's art on display at AAM
Margo Lemieux of Mansfield is the October Artist of the Month at the the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. Lemieux’s “Mist/Missed” series is based on often overlooked but evocative scenes of ordinary neighborhoods as they are changed by atmosphere. “My goal was to capture snippets of life that might be missed because they don’t stand out as significant,” Lemieux says. “I hope the art reminds you that you can find meaning even in the most prosaic places.” Lemieux recently retired as a professor emerita from the art & graphic design department of Lasell University. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644.
LA comedy show at Patriot Place
Los Angeles standup comedian Agostino Zoida is bringing the Laughs and Crafts tour to Wormtown Brewing in Patriot Place this Saturday night, starting at 7. Zoida says the tour brings LA comedians to breweries nationwide and also gives local artists/comedians the chance to perform, particularly female artists and/or artists of the LBGTQ community. Zoida has nearly 14 years standup experience, with two specials on FuseTV and one comedy album. He also lays claim to writing for TV shows including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "American Horror Story." For more info, go to agostinocomedian.com, and to reserve for the show go to the website or instagram.com/wormtownbrewery_patriotplace.
'Fright Nights' opening at Slater Park
Pawtucket has announced its “Fright Night in the Park” event schedule at Slater Memorial Park. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 8-29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the park. Doors for the Tunnel attraction open at 6:30 p.m. and close by 8:30 p.m. Adjacent to the carousel and under the Slater Park Pavilion is the family-friendly “Pumpkins in the Park” event, with jack-o-lanterns, a witch’s house and other surprises. It also runs Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 8-29. For more info call 728-0500 x251 or see the “Pawtucket Parks & Recreation” or “Slater Park Haunted Tunnel” Facebook pages.
Puzzle, dance, eat pie in Providence
The inaugural Puzzical Chairs & Pie Event is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Providence Innovation District Park next to the Guild Beer Garden. Organizers say attendees can listen to the musical duo the Vox Hunters as they puzzle, dance, connect and eat pie. The all-ages event is free. Rain date is Oct. 29. For more information and to register go to puzzicalchairs.eventbrite.com.
Indigenous People’s Day at Audubon
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, will hold Indigenous People’s Day Nature Activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022. The family event will feature crafts, stories, an animal interview and a presentation on corn and corn grinding. No registration is required. Programs are free with admission. More info: asri.org.
Step Afrika! returns to Boston with 'Drumfolk'
Step Afrika!'s latest work, "Drumfolk," is opening ArtsEmerson’s 2022/2023 season with performances through Oct. 16 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston. "Drumfolk" is inspired by The Stono Rebellion of 1739, an uprising initiated by 20 enslaved Africans who used their drums to start a revolt in South Carolina. Tickets may be purchased at ArtsEmerson.org or by calling 617-824-8400.
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson in Providence
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson brings her "Have It All" tour to The Vets in Providence on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tomlinson has done two Netflix specials and her stand-up material references her experiences of mental health issues including depression being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She will being doing two shows at The Vets, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The first show sold out. To see if you can snag tickets to the second one, go to TheVetsRI.com.
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to PPAC
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Mark L. Walberg, longtime host of PBS’ "Antique Roadshow," has joined the production as one of the hosts. At “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” guests can try out to go on stage, spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles to win big prizes. For ticket info, visit ppacri.org.