The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro, holds its 28th Benefit Art Auction on Saturday, Nov. 2. The auction features everything from high-end framed works to off-the-wall treasures. Doors open at 5 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres are served till 6:30, Then the live auction starts with auctioneer Stuart Slavid of Skinner Inc. at the helm. Silent auction final bidding and announcement of raffle winners will immediately follow the live auction. Tickets are $35 in advance for members, $40 at the door; $40 and $45 for nonmembers. The Auction Preview Exhibition, where you can view actual auction items before the live/silent event, ends Oct. 30. Visit www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum to bid in advance.
Attleboro musical legend George Leonard, aka Georgie Porgie, will be performing with his son’s band, The Geo Trio, on Friday night, Nov. 1, at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich, R.I. They will be playing some of most memorable songs from the movie “The Big Lebowski,” which will also be shown. (www.greenwichodeum.com, 401-885-4000)
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering a hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, that will explore some of the “mysteries” at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest in Foxboro, including its dolmen rock. The dolmen is a large, flat rock that perches on three rocks, much like a table. Retired park supervisor Ron Clough will also take hikers to a number of standing stones, aligned stones, and stone beehives. Meet at the High Rock parking area off of Route 1. The hike is appropriate for adults and children 12 and older. It’s free, as is parking. Bring drinking water, dress for the weather, and be prepared to cover about 3 miles of moderately difficult trails. Inclement weather will cancel the event. For more info or to confirm, call 508-272-9376.
The Stony Brook Camera Club will present its annual exhibition of member photos from Nov. 3-30 in the Community Room of the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane. Many works will be available for sale. Check norfolkpl.org for hours and directions. The 160-member club is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Club meetings are held each Thursday evening from September through May at 7:30 and offer renowned speakers, image studies, and competitions.
Ted Reinstein, a reporter for “Chronicle,” WCVB-TV/Boston’s nightly news magazine, will give a talk on his latest book, “New England’s General Stores: Exploring an American Classic!” from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Balfour Room of the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Co-authored with Emmy Award-winning journalist and writer Anne-Marie Dorning, the book explores how many communities lost this neighborhood institution with the rise of chain stores, big box stores and malls. But they are now experiencing a renaissance. Register at the library website, https://attleborolibrary.org, to attend the free lecture.
New York Times bestselling author Chris McDougall will be at An Unlikely Story in Plainville on Friday night, Nov. 1, to discuss his new book, “Running With Sherman.” It’s about teaching a rescue donkey to run. The event is free and starts at 7. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/chris-mcdougall.
Three singer-songwriters with a shared love of harmony will appear at the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin on Saturday night, Nov. 2. Freebo, Kirsten Maxwell, and Alice Howe have played together several times. Freebo is best known as a renowned bassist (he was with Bonnie Raitt for 10 years). Maxwell, a soprano, was a 2016 New Folk finalist. And Howe is “up there with the very best of Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gretchen Peters and Dar Williams,” says Folking.com. Circle of Friends concerts are presented in a smoke- and alcohol-free environment at the First Unitarian Universalist Society’s handicapped-accessible meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. in Franklin. Admission is $20. (www.circlefolk.org)
Rocker John Waite and his band will perform Saturday night, Nov. 2, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Waite will play songs from his 40-year career as a solo artist and his time as lead singer of The Babys and Bad English. His hits include “Missing You,” “Isn’t It Time,” and “When I See You Smile.” Jeffrey Gaines will open the show. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music featuring Mile Twelve at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Mile Twelve won the band category in 2017. The following year, two members secured IBMA Momentum Awards in instrumental categories, while the band earned two major IBMA Award nominations for “Emerging Artist” and “Instrumental Performance of the Year in 2018.” The band’s latest album is “City on a Hill.” Admission is $16 in advance and $20 day of show. (401-725-9272, www.riverfolk.org)
WaterFire Providence will hold its annual full-lighting Salute to Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 2. Sunset is at 5:39 p.m. and the fires will remain lit until 10 p.m. Memorial ceremonies will start at 4 p.m. There will also be the WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza on Steeple Street from 3 to 10, the Steeple Street Music Stage from 6:30 to 9:15 with bluegrass by Hollow Turtle. (www.waterfire.org)
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton’s next Arts & Humanity event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. It will feature singer-songwriters and recording artists Mike Laureanno from Fall River, Andy and Judy Daigle from Bridgewater, and Ric Allendorf and “Singing Spirit” Jay Cunningham, both from the South Coast. The event is free and open to the public. The museum is also offering a limited number of seven-minute performance slots for local artists. Call 508-822-1622 to register.
