Rose Garden wraps season
Americana singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo will wrap up the Rose Garden Coffeehouse season on Saturday night, May 15, from the MMAS Black Box Theater in Mansfield. Cattaneo blends rock, folk and blues with a healthy dose of country. Her latest album, “The Hammer and The Heart,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and yielded a No. 1 song on folk radio and a top 10 album of 2017. The livestreamed concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. (http://bit.ly/RG21susantix, http://bit.ly/RG21susan or http://bit.ly/MMAS21susan)
'Songs For Our Mothers'
Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre will present a Theatre at a Distance broadcast of "(RI)se to Black: Songs For Our Mothers" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, on its YouTube channel. Theatre at a Distance is a donation-based streaming experience. You can subscribe to the YouTube channel and donate at mmtri.org.
Celebrate fabric arts
The 2021 edition of the Fabric Arts Fesitval kicks off with a spring event Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15. There will be new exhibitions at the Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art (FR MoCA), two new public art commissions by WeShouldDoItAll and Halfstudio, and a series of performative walks around the city. They will be curated by Lisbon-based Gustavo Ciríaco and guided by local artists Corey Nuffer Patti Rego, and Rhonda Fazio. More info: https://www.fabricfallriver.com/.
Pop into drive-in
Showcase Cinemas' Pop-Up Drive-In is returning to Patriot Place in Foxboro with family-friendly films throughout this month and June. The drive-in will complement to new releases being screened in-theater. The schedule includes: “Trolls World Tour” (Saturday, May 15); “The Goonies” (Friday, May 21); “Despicable Me” (Friday, May 28); “Jurassic Park” (Saturday, May 29); “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Sunday, May 30); “The Lego Movie” (Friday, June 4); and “The Karate Kid” (Saturday, June 5). Tickets are $25 per vehicle and all shows will start at sunset. Tickets and concessions can be ordered through www.showcasecinemas.com/mobile-app.
'Brat Packer' at Unlikely
Actor, director, author and former "Brat Pack" member Andrew McCarthy will be discussing his new memoir, "Brat: An 80s Story." at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The event will be livestreamed via Crowdcast by An Unlikely Story in Plainville, and McCarthy will be joined on the virtual stage by Unlikely owner Jeff Kinney. Tickets include the price of the book, plus tax. Attendees who register will receive a signed copy and a link to access the virtual event. Register at anunlikelystory.com/event/mccarthy.
