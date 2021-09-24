Stonehill gallery has reopened
The Carole Calo Gallery at Stonehill College has restarted programming after a pandemic hiatus. The first exhibition of the year opened Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. It features the work of Boston artist Ellen Rich, who creates abstract paintings that, the gallery says, "celebrate the buoyancy of color and light along with playful shapes that interact, collide, and bounce." More info: www.stonehill.edu/offices-and-services/carole-calo-gallery/.
Broadway in Franklin
The Black Box in Franklin will welcome back Tony Award winner Beth Leavel for a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, as part of its ongoing Broadway series. Leavel has starred on Broadway in such productions as "The Prom," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Bandstand," "Mamma Mia!" and many others. Her show, “It’s Not About Me,” celebrates her career in story and song. For tickets, go to THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
BSO violinist goes electric
Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Victor Romanul will play classical music on electric violin for an MMAS fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Romanul will be playing music by Paganini, Vieuxtemps, Wieniawski, Sauret, Ysaÿe, Bach, and others. Romanul says some of the music he'll play "is some of the most beautiful and obscure music written for the violin.” MMAS is located at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. For tickets, go to www.mmas.org.
'Something to (Be)Hold' at BCC
Bristol Community College’s Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery reopens on Thursday, Sept. 23, with the interactive exhibition and experience "Something to (Be)Hold." In collaboration with the gallery, composer and artist Mary Edwards imagines Bristol’s Fall River campus as a series of sound encounters intended to reawaken people to the natural world. The exhibition runs through Oct. 28 and interactive sound walks will be available through June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.bristolcc.edu/together.
Gilbert at Stone Soup
Folk troubadour Vance Gilbert will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. which is the new home of the Stone Soup Coffeehouse. Gilbert has been performing at Stone Soup for 20 years, which makes it fitting he'll be opening the folk venue's season in its new digs. More info: stonesoupcoffeehouse.org.
Femmes of Rock in Rhody
The Femmes of Rock, starring Bella Electric Strings, will perform Saturday night, Sept. 25, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. The group specializes in solos and unique arrangements of hits from Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Prince, The Beatles and more. They’ve performed with the likes of Beyoncé, Shakira, and Andrea Bocelli, and appeared on "America’s Got Talent." For tickets call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Chaminade returns this Sunday
Chaminade Music Club will hold its first concert since February 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. Pianist Nathan Johnson will play Bach-Busoni, music by contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, and Beethovan's "Appassionata." Johnson and soprano Sara Michale Smith will present the rarely performed Hermit Songs by Samuel Barber. Safety protocols will be observed and masks will be required. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org or 508-286-3592.
