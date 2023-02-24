Visit Capron Park Zoo for free
You can visit Capron Park Zoo, 201 County St., Attleboro, free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday thanks to the Highland Street Foundation. The foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of children, is providing free admission to a number of Massachusetts attractions this school vacation week through its Winter Camp program. For more information, visit highlandstreet.org/programs/community-events/winter-camp.
Rainy skyscapes on display in North
The art of Rachel Brask will be on display March 1-30 at the Churchwood Gallery in downtown North Attleboro. In her solo show, “The Skies Cried as my Fathers Died,” Brask displays her paintings of rainy skyscapes that "express the wayfinding complexity of grief of mourning the loss of two fathers in the same year, while also seeking beauty and light in the dark." Her father was Keith Brask, an Attleboro native. She spent her childhood in North Attleboro and now has a studio in East Providence. The Churchwood Gallery is at the Preservation Framer, 31 North Washington St, North Attleboro. A free and open-to-the public reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Chaminade concert Sunday in city
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Murray U.U. Church, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro. The concert will feature Nicholas Kitchen on violin and Ann Sears on piano in a varied program of classical music. The concert is free (donations appreciated), and handicapped accessible. Free parking.
Caldecott winner makes Unlikely appearance
New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott Medal winner Dan Santat will visit An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Santat will introduce his debut middle grade graphic memoir, "A First Time for Everything," based on his own awkward middle school years. He will be in conversation with Jeff Kinney, bestselling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and owner of An Unlikely Story. Following their discussion, Santat will answer audience questions and sign books. Tickets are $5 and can be used towards the purchase of any of Santat's books on the day of the event. (www.anunlikelystory.com/santat)
'Live Music & Liver Love'
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present "A Night of Live Music & Liver Love!" at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The night will feature music and raffles supporting Lindsey Cunniff’s Boston Marathon fundraising. All ticket proceeds will go toward the American Liver Foundation in memory of Cunniff’s father and longtime Foxboro resident Chris Cunniff. The foundation raises money to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. (www.orpheum.org)
All School Show Saturday at AAM
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, will present its 10th Annual All School Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Free and open to the public, the show will feature over 110 pieces of artwork created by more than 70 students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop during the museum’s 2022 winter, spring, and/or fall programming. All mediums will be on display from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
'Birdwatching 101' at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will present "Birdwatching 101" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. You'll learn the basics of birdwatching with Audubon naturalist Lincoln Dark. He'll explain what bird species are local to New England, how to identify them, and where to find them. Then you'll hit the trails and apply what you learned on a hike around the refuge. The course is suited to families with children aged 12 or older. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Dean College to stage 'Mr. Burns'
The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 23 to 26, in the Main Stage in the Rooney Student Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. The 2013 black comedy by Anne Washburn tells the story of a group of survivors shortly after a global catastrophe who re-create their vanished world through storytelling (some of it featuring Bart Simpson) and turn pop culture of one era into the mythology of another. For tickets, show times and more info, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Duos concert in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a split concert featuring the duos of Cathy Clasper-Torch & Shelley Katsh and Torrin Ryan & Amy Law at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Clasper-Torch performs violin, cello, erhu and piano and has recorded on over three dozen albums. Katsh, on piano and accordion, performed klezmer and Hassidic music with Fishel Bresler and a range of Boston-based klezmer musicians for 20 years. Ryan, of Attleboro, has performed solo and with many groups over the past 12 years. Ryan specializes in the uilleann pipes and has won five All-Ireland competition medals. Law is an Irish fiddler, step dancer, and Sean-nós dancer. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For tickets visit www.riverfolk.org or call in reservations at 401-725-9272.
Carole King tribute in Woonsocket
"Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook," starring Suzanne O Davis, comes to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Friday night, Feb. 24. The show aims to re-create the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, "Tapestry." Tickets are $26, $31, $36 and $41. Call 401-762-4545 or visit www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Mixed Magic choir to present 'Exodus'
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, will present the Exult Choir: Exodus at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Conceived and directed by Kim Pitts-Wiley, the show is billed as "an incredible musical journey that celebrates the protest music of the African diaspora." There will be original works by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley as well as songs by Sweet Honey in the Rock and Bob Marley. For tickets, email mixedmagictheatre@gmail.com or get them at eventbrite.com.