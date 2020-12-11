Owl prowl at oak knoll
Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary off Park Street (Route 118) in Attleboro is offering an Owl Prowl from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. You’ll learn about owls of Massachusetts starting with an outdoor presentation and pellet dissection, then head out for a night hike to listen for the elusive creatures. The program is for adults and families with children ages 5 and up. Preregister at www.massaudubon.org/oakknollprograms.
‘birds that like bark’
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting a program on “Birds That Like Bark” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12. You’ll search for birds that forage for food in the trees at Caratunk. We will focus on species that obtain their food from inside the bark of trees, obtaining much needed winter energy. Dress warmly and bring binoculars and a camera if you wish. Face masks and social distancing are required, as is registration. Go through the events calendar at asri.org. The program is for ages 10 and up.
talk with a tony winner
Bristol Community College’s theater program is inviting you to join a free virtual conversation with Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, via Zoom. De Shields will discuss the important role of the artist in matters of social justice. The event is free and open to the public. More info: www.bristolcc.edu/theatre.
introducing ‘santa baby’
Jonathan Stutzman, award-winning filmmaker and picture book author, and illustrator Heather Fox will introduce their new picture book, “Santa Baby,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, The virtual event is being hosted by An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville. The book is described as a “laugh-out-loud yuletide tale” where Santa “gets more than he bargained for when he wishes he could be a few years younger.” To register, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/event/santababy.
‘holiday sauce’ for pandemic
FirstWorks and Brown University’s Brown Arts Initiative, alongside theaters and cultural institutions from around the world, will present the Pomegranate Arts production of Taylor Mac’s “Holiday Sauce…Pandemic!” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The special, live-streamed event reimagines Mac’s “Holiday Sauce” show for a time of social distancing. It will be available on-demand on a pay-what-you-can basis through Jan. 2. Tickets are available now at http://first-works.org/events/taylor-macs-holiday-sauce-pandemic/.
trinity ‘carol’ goes digital
Trinity Rep’s free, on-demand digital production of “A Christmas Carol” will begin streaming at noon Thursday, Dec. 17. It’s the 43rd consecutive year the company has produced a new version of the holiday classic by Charles Dickens. Viewers may register now for free access to unlimited on-demand viewing of the video between Dec.17 and Jan. 10. Curt Columbus directs the production while Joe Wilson Jr. (right) plays Ebenezer Scrooge. More info: 401-351-4242 or www.TrinityRep.com.
new england road trip
The Attleboro Public Library is presenting a virtual Zoom webinar of “The New Normal” New England road trip with Ted Reinstein (pictured)from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The talk will take viewers on a “rollicking ride” around New England, all from the comfort of their own home. Reinstein has written three books about New England and is a longtime “Chronicle” reporter. The program is free but registration is required. Go to the “Calendar of Events” link at https://attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
