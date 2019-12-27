a balfour christmas
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues Dec. 26 at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. They will again be showing the Balfour Christmas Card Display, which includes nine Christmas and New Year’s cards designed for industrialist L.G. Balfour. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., museum director Carleton Legg will present slides featuring close views of each card and new background info. Several cards are hand-drawn and signed, and attendees can help decipher the signature. Admission is free. For more info: call 508-222-3918, email info@industrialmuseum.com, or visit Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or www.industrialmuseum.com. (Staff file photo)
sea turtle on ice in hub
In preparation for First Night Boston, the New England Aquarium will be the site of a giant ice sculpture by Don Chapelle. Chiseled into ice this year will be a giant sea turtle measuring 16 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 7 feet tall. The sculpture’s assembly begins — weather permitting — on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26th at Central Wharf. Inspiration for this year’s sculpture comes from the aquarium’s work to rescue and rehabilitate sea turtles that wash up on Cape Cod beaches during the cold weather months. (www.neaq.org)
mansion tour with a cause
Borderland State Park off Massapoag Avenue on the Easton/Sharon line is offering an Ames Mansion tour at noon and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28 and 29. The tour is titled, “The Ameses and Women’s Rights” and details how Oakes and Blanche Ames worked to amend the U.S. Constitution in 1920 to give women the right to vote. During the 30-minute guided tour of the first floor of the mansion, you will learn about their women’s suffrage efforts and view some of Blanche Ames’ suffrage artwork and political cartoons. The tour is for adults and older children. Meet in front of the mansion — rain, snow or shine. The tour is free and open to the public. For more information, call 508-238-6566.
ring in 2020 in providence ...
The 3rd Annual One Providence New Year’s Eve Celebration will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Waterplace Park in Rhody’s capital city. The celebration will feature a black tie gala; a tented rooftop celebration at 9 p.m.; a family warming tent with children’s activities and refreshments; and complimentary outdoor entertainment, including a laser light show and fireworks. The celebration will culminate with what’s billed as the region’s only ball drop, from more than 135 feet. Tickets: www.nyebyskyline.com.
... or head to hub for first night
Boston’s First Night, which has been around since 1975, will be ringing in 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 31. There will be cultural and musical performances in various indoor venues around the Back Bay, the always-anticipated ice sculptures, light displays, the People’s Procession at 6 p.m., Family Fireworks at 7 on Boston Common, and the midnight Copley Countdown pyrotechnics and light show in Copley Square. And, best of all, it’s all free. For full details go to www.firstnightboston.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.