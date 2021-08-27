Yes frontman plays Rhody
Jon Anderson, lead singer and frontman for the pioneering prog rock group Yes, will join forces with Paul Green, founder of School of Rock, for a concert Saturday night, Aug. 28, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Anderson will be joined by the students of the Paul Green Rock Academy to perform a set of Yes and rock classics. Tickets are $36 to $76. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)
Monster mash in Foxboro
Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, Aug. 28. The monster truck lineup will feature fan favorites including Adam Anderson's black and green wrecking machine, the Grave Digger, .Max-D and Monster Energy. There will also be contests in freestyle, a skills challenge and racing competitions. And fans can take part in the pre-race Monster Jam Pit Party. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com.
'New Light' at the MFA
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is reminding people it has several new exhibitions on display this summer, including “New Light: Encounters and Connections.” It features more than 60 works of art from across the MFA’s collection, many of which are on view for the first time. The exhibition is organized into 21 “conversations”— in each, a contemporary piece that has recently joined the collection is juxtaposed with one or two rarely seen objects acquired earlier in the museum’s history. "Together, these conversations reveal the potential of every addition to the collection to spark unexpected connections and new narratives," the MFA says. (www.mfa.org)
Free hip-hop in Providence
The FirstWorks Live-Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series continues at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand in Providence. Rhode Island-based hip-hop artist Chachi Carvalho and his multi-instrumental band the International Players will be performing. Organizers say Carvalho is known for "uplifting any gathering with beats, rhymes, and life wherever — and with whomever — he takes the stage." Masks are strongly recommended for all attendees and will be available at entry points to the bandstand. If it rains, the show will be in the park casino. More info: http://first-works.org.
