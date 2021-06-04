Gary Hoey at Chan's
Blues rocker Gary Hoey brings his solo retrospective tourto Chan's, 267 Main St., Woonsocket on Friday night, June 4, and he'll also be playing tunes from his latest CD "Neon Highway Blues." Hoey has released 22 albums in his career, including rock, surf, blues, holiday and soundtracks. The show will feature the Billboard hits “Low Rider” and “Hocus Pocus.” (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
Lippitt House reopening
Providence’s Victorian-era Lippitt House Museum is resuming summer tours by starting Friday, June 4. Following COVID safety practices, the staff-led tours will be offered by advance reservation and will take guests through the elaborately decorated rooms of Lippitt House exploring how Providence’s history shaped the Rhode Island of today. During the tours, staff will share stories focusing on the people who lived and worked in the house illustrating ideas about industry, immigration, design, and civic engagement. Register at preserveri.org/visit-lippitt-house-museum by midnight prior to your requested tour day. More info:. www.LippittHouse.org.
Summer Stage at Patriot Place
Patriot Place Summer Stage has returned and will feature performances from a variety of local bands and musicians through Labor Day weekend. The stage is in the plaza adjacent to Skipjack’s and Bar Louie. It will feature live music weekends from 6 to 9 p.m. starting this month. For a full schedule, visit www.patriot-place.com/summerstage/?utm-hero.
Learn about 'Abstract Geometric Architecture'
Norfolk-based Stony Brook Camera Club will present "Abstract Geometric Architecture" with Dan Waterman at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. Waterman will discuss a modernist approach to abstract architecture inspired by the style of Group f.64 with strong emphasis on geometry and compositional techniques. Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation and receive one month of free membership to the club.
Student show at AAM
The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Art Student Group Exhibition will take place June 3-26 in the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Community Gallery. The show will feature 10 artworks by students of all ages. It’s free and open to all. This year’s exhibition is inspired by Schreckengost’s still-life watercolors created between the 1940s and 1980s. Admission to the museum is free, though donations are appreciated. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
All about bluebirds
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present "Bluebird Walk and Talk" from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Learn about the natural history of Eastern bluebirds, how to identify them, and more. Enjoy a walk to the field habitat to watch them in action and check out their homes and neighbors. Advance registration is required. Do so online through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
Best of Jimmy Mazz
The Mass Music & Arts Society will present The Best Of Jimmy Mazz Variety Show at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, outside its 888 South Main St. venue in Mansfield. The live, in-person performance will feature many different show themes Mazz has presented over the years. Look for hits of Neil Diamond, The Righteous Brothers, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Glen Campbell, Elvis Presley, and many more. Tickets: https://mmas.org/jimmy-mazz-june-5/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.