mansions get festive
“Holidays at the Newport Mansions” is up and running through Jan. 10, and this year features a new outdoor experience, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland.” Thousands of lights illuminate The Breakers (above) and its historic grounds. In addition, the interiors of The Breakers and The Elms are decorated for the holidays. Because of COVID regulations, the traditional Holiday Evenings with live music and refreshments and the Sundays with Santa are not being held this year. For more information, visit NewportMansions.org.
carding at caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a holiday card workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The workshop features three card designs using a variety of techniques. It’s for ages 10 and up and face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Advance registration is required through the events calendar at asri.org.
‘home for christmas’
New York Times bestselling author and watercolorist Susan Branch will join An Unlikely Story in Plainville at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, for a virtual event to share her new book, “Home For Christmas.” Branch’s multi-generational holiday story reminisces about her childhood Christmas with her family in 1956 . She will share her favorite Christmas memories, answer audience questions, and have special giveaways for two viewers. Sign up for the live Crowdcast event for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.