Members exhibit in Attleboro
Over 400 works of art will be on view during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition from Dec. 11 to Jan. 28. The exhibition, an annual tradition, will be mounted in-gallery at the 86 Park St. museum in the city’s downtown. The event gives members the opportunity to annually exhibit up to three original works of art in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. Once the work is on display, guest juror LaiSun Keane, owner of LaiSun Keane Gallery located in Boston’s SoWa district, will award cash prizes, art materials certificates and commendations of merit to outstanding artists. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, a reception/open house will take place in the Ottmar Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP by Dec. 10 to office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644 x10.
Festival Chorus to perform in Taunton
The Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus will present a holiday concert titled "The Most Wonderful Time" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Taunton High School, 50 Williams St. Taunton. The 80-plus fully-vaccinated members of the chorus will perform a collection of seasonal favorites including “Let it Snow,” “Winter Wonderland," “Mistletoe and Holly," “Mele Kalikimaka” and more. All CDC, state, local and public school COVID guidelines will be followed regarding masking. For tickets or more information, visit smfconline.org.
‘Nutcracker’ coming to Foxboro
Foxboro Classical Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Oprheum, 1 School St., Foxboro center. Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, the choreography is reminiscent of the original Boston Ballet production that the teachers of Foxboro Classical Ballet Academy have performed. Masks are required except when actively eating or drinking. Order tickets at https://mrpac.booktix.com/view/52/7c55428f85eaed16/.
Scrooge in Woonsocket
The Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket will present the Royal Shakespeare Company’s version of "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 10-19. The new adaptation by David Edgar is based on the Charles Dickens classic. Admission is $26, $31, and $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 or at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Ugly sweaters welcome
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville is hosting its Ugly Sweater Open Mic from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The in-person event will feature live music, poetry and of course plenty of ugly sweaters. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/event/person-ugly-sweater-open-mic.
New Dancer Showcase
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College will perform the New Dancer Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. The performance is an informal showing of dance works created by upperclassmen dance majors and performed by first-year dance majors. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
'Messiah' at The Vets
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Handel's "Messiah" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at The Vets in Providence. The matinee performance, led by Maestro Bramwell Tovey for the first time, features the Providence Singers and several local performing arts organization. All patrons must be fully vaccinated and show proof and ID at the door. Anyone not able to be vaccinated must show a negative COVID-19 PCR Test taken with 72 hours of the performance. Masks must be worn when not actively drinking in the lobby. Tickets: https://tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.
Author Expo in Rhody
The 9th Annual Rhode Island Author Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec.11, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Rhode Island native and psychic medium Matt Fraser, author of "When Heaven Calls" (Simon & Schuster), and star of the television series "Meet the Frasers" on E! Entertainment, will deliver the day’s keynote address at 10:30 a.m. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee will also be on hand to sign copies of his irreverent new memoir "The Spaceman Chronicles." In addition, Providence’s Jon Land, author of the Caitlin Strong series of thrillers (Tor Books), the Murder She Wrote series (Berkley) and the Margaret Truman series of mysteries (Forge) will be available to sign copies of his new non-fiction work, "Walking in Mud: A Navy SEAL’s 10 Rules for Surviving the New Normal." More info: www.RIAuthors.org.
