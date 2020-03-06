XXX
The 16th annual Soup for HEAT fundraiser is set for noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Larson Senior Center, 25 South Main St., downtown Attleboro. Four different soups will be served by Mayor Paul Heroux, city councilors, other elected city officials, state representatives and senators, and police and fire chiefs. Tickets are $10, or four for $30, and $7 for senior citizens and children. They can be purchased in advance from members of HEAT Inc. or at the door. Monetary donations can be mailed to HEAT, P.O. Box 4104, Attleboro, MA 02703.
The Norfolk Lions 13th annual Chili Fest — Hoe Down fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 7, at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visitors can sample and vote on chili from area restaurants competing for the title of best chili. Line dancing will be offered this year for the first time until 11 p.m. There will be instruction and a DJ along with raffles, the top one for $1,000. Tickets are $25 and available at www.norfolkmalions.org. More info: 508-380-1993.
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) is staging “Assassins” March 5-29 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. The Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s revue-style musical examines the motives of notorious Americans who take aim at the president of the United States — and what they believe is their best shot at the American Dream. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.
The Next Door Gallery at Happy Hollow Frame Shop, located at 250 North Main St., Mansfield, will host an artists reception from 7-9 p.m. Saturday March 7. The exhibit will remain on display until May 9. It includes a variety of mediums from oil and acrylic, to watercolor, mixed media collage, pastel, photography and sculpture. (508-339-1234)
The award winning Latin duo Sol y Canto opens the 2020 Music in the Gallery concerts on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the James Arnold Mansion, which houses the Wamsutta Club, 427 County St., New Bedford. Sol y Canto is a Pan-Latin ensemble led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist and composer Brian Amador. For tickets go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4431118.
“PAINT!” opens Sunday, March 8, at Gallery 175, 175 Main St. (Blackstone Valley Visitor Center), in downtown Pawtucket. The exhibit features the work of three artists who explore the substance of paint to create “highly expressive and visually luscious surfaces” on their canvases. It runs through May 1. A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.Gallery175.com.
There will be a series of boundary walks at Attleboro Land Trust properties on the first three Saturdays in March, weather permitting. The purpose of the walks is to maintain signs and markers along the boundaries and to check for encroachment. Volunteers are welcome to help, which may involve bushwhacking through thick brush.The first boundary walk will be at the Nickerson Walking Woods Preserve, 221 Richardson Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7. Locations of the next two walks will be announced. Check www.attleborolandtrust.org for updates and for any weather-related cancellations.
