1-man ‘carol’ from mmas
Gary Poholek is marking the 20th anniversary of his one-man take on the classic Dickens holiday novel, “A Christmas Carol,” and you can see it on-demand and help the nonprofit, Mansfield-based Mass. Music & Arts Society at the same time. The show was recorded in one take at the MMAS Black Box Theater. It’s available for a $20 donation. Just go to www.mmas.org. Due to COVID restrictions, the show was recorded before an audience of technicians and crew, who stayed socially distant and masked throughout.
free presents from ppac
As a holiday gift, the Providence Performing Arts Center is offering a free online reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” by Brendan Kirby, co-host of “The Rhode Show.” PPAC is also offering a free, online concert on its Mighty Wurlizer by house organist Peter Edwin Krasinski. (www.ppacri.org)
trinity gifts a free ‘carol’
Oh, and don’t forget, Trinity Rep’s free, on-demand digital production of “A Christmas Carol” is streaming through Jan. 10. It’s the 43rd consecutive year the company has produced a new version of the holiday classic by Charles Dickens. Viewers may register for free access to unlimited on-demand viewing of the video. Curt Columbus directs the production while Joe Wilson Jr. plays Ebenezer Scrooge. More info: 401-351-4242 or www.TrinityRep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.