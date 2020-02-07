animals in winter
Mass Audubon Stony Brook, 108 North St., Norfolk, is hosting “Surviving Winter: Would You Get Out Alive” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8. Do you think you could survive a harsh winter outside like our winter animals? How would you stay warm? Where would you sleep? Join Mass Audubon educators to learn essential animal survival skills that just might come in handy for humans as well. Fee: $7 adult members, $5 child members, $8 and $6 nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-3140, email stonybrook@massaudubon.org or do so in person.
chicago duo among friends
Small Potatoes (the husband and wife duo of Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso) will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin. The Chicago-based duo features vocals, guitar playing, tin whistle, flute, mandolin, bodhran and other percussion instruments. Fall River performer Mike Laureanno will open. The concert will be in Franklin’s First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. Admission is $20. (www.circlefolk.org)
moon walk in plainville
Plainville’s Open Space and Recreation Committee is inviting area residents on a guided, full moon hike at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hawkins Woods, 118A Hawkins St. This full moon is traditionally known as the Full Snow Moon since the heaviest snows typically fall in February. Ellen Pariser, a student from Bridgewater State University, will use a laser pointer to identify the major constellations. Plainville’s Heather Townsend, a biology professor at CCRI, will talk about nocturnal animals and native wildlife. And after the hike there will be a campfire with s’mores and hot drinks. While the hike will not be difficult, but participants must have appropriate footwear, and headlamps or flashlights are also recommended. Visit the town’s website, www.plainville.ma.us, for weather cancellation.
local talent
Mansfield resident Jim Cannizzaro plays the role of patriarch Lyman Wyeth in the The Walpole Footlighters production of “Other Desert Cities.” Performances will be Feb. 7-23 at the Walpole Footlighters Playhouse, 2 Scout Road, East Walpole. Tickets are $20 and all seats are reserved. (508-668-8446, www.footlighters.com)
The 11th Annual Red Carpet Experience: Providence Gala is set for Oscar Night, Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Graduate Providence Grand Ballroom, 11 Dorrance St., Providencece. The event supports the Flickers Arts Collaborative, producers of the annual Rhode Island International Film Festival, and this year’s theme salutes Disney’s Academy Award-nominated “Toy Story 4” as well as the 71 films from the festival nominated for Academy Awards since it began. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at www.film-festival.org/RedCarpetExperience or directly at through www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-flickers-red-carpet-experience-providence-tickets-9574673105.
The Palladino School of Dance at Dean College will perform its Choreographers’ Concert at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8. Student choreographers will have selected works showcased and adjudicated by professional choreographers. Friday evening will be presented as a regular concert, with Saturday evening’s concert featuring live commentary from the guest artists following each work. The production will take place in the Main Stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St., Franklin. General admission is $22, seniors $12 and children $7. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
