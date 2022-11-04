Attleboro Arts Museum benefit auction Saturday
After a two-year pause, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Benefit Art Auction returns as an in-person event this weekend, complete with the excitement that audience participation and live bidding brings. The auction, an important fundraiser for the 86 Park St. museum, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 6:30 p.m., though the doors open at 5 for a pre-auction buffet. You can see the auction items in-gallery through Nov. 5 and online bidding runs through 6 p.m. Nov. 6. (Visit www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum.) All proceeds from the auction support the museum’s community arts programs, exhibitions, operations, and Museum School art classes for all ages. For advance tickets, go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org/benefit-art-auction, call 508-222-2644 x10, or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
'Sweeney Todd' coming to Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present the musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” from Nov. 4-20. The production is directed by Adam Joy and Eli Bigelow and features an ensemble of 29 performers. MAC says it puts its own spin on the Stephen Sondheim classic. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mac22sweeneytodd or get tickets directly at ShowTix4u: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60028.
'Ultimate Variety Show' in Foxboro
The Rodman Performing Arts Center off Foxboro Common will present "The Ultimate Variety Show: The Edwards Twins" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The show features impersonation tributes to the performers of the '70s and '80s, such as Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Barbra Streisand, Tom Jones and more. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art make-up to replicate the look and sound of the superstars. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
Photographer is AAM Artist of the Month
Photographer Donna Parker of Milton is the November Artist of the Month at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. Parker has been seriously involved in photography for over 30 years and recently got into contemplative photography. She has been using color, light, and forms, with an emphasis on minimalism, so that viewers may interpret the images on a personal level. Her work can be seen in AAM's Community Gallery. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Trinity Rep's 'Christmas Carol' opens Thursday
Trinity Repertory Company will presents its 46th annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" Nov. 3 to Jan. 1 in its Chace Theatre in downtown Providence. The production will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy, a recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Directing, and features longtime company member Phyllis Kay as Ebenezer Scrooge. Trinity Rep is known for putting a new spin on the Dickens classic each year, thus keeping it fresh while also reveling in tradition. Tickets: trinityrep.com/carol or 401-351-4242.
'Arts Mosaic' at Dean College
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance and the School of the Arts at Dean College in Fraknlin will perform “Arts Mosaic” on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Rooney Student Center. The show features student works and collaborations, integrating dance, theater, music, film and more. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Infants and children under 2 years of age are not allowed in the theater and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Quebecois music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a concert of Quebecois music featuring Le Vent du Nord on Friday night, Nov. 4. The award-winning band will return to the BRT as part of their 20th anniversary tour. Le Vent du Nord includes fiddler André Brunet, Simon Beaudry (vocals, bouzouki, guitar), Nicolas Boulerice (vocals, hurdy-gurdy, piano), Olivier Demers (fiddle, guitar, foot-tapping, mandolin), and Réjean Brunet (basses, accordion, jaw harp, vocals). For reservations or more information call 401-725-9272.
Explore Sprague Farm in northern RI
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is offering a two-hour hike at Sprague Farm, a nature reserve in the northern Rhode Island town of Glocester, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sprague Farm has several miles of foot paths created by the Glocester Land Trust. Most trails have a gentle slope and pass by scenic ledge vistas with uneven terrain. You’ll see stands of striped maple, a glacial fen, an Atlantic white cedar wetland, several fields, miles of stone walls, old stone slab bridges over several streams, the Sprague family cemetery, and stone foundation walls for barns and farmhouses. Advance sign-up is required. Go to wrwc.org/events.
Bill T. Jones at The Vets Friday
FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit, and the Brown Arts Institute at Brown University, will present a performance by renowned director, choreographer and dancer Bill T. Jones on Friday night, Nov. 4, at The Vets, 1 Ave of the Arts, Providence. The performance of Jones and Arnie Zane Company’s “What Problem?” culminates a residency that included free community events last month and this month. More info, at firstworks.org and arts.brown.edu.