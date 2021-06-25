Love, loss and clothing
Four veteran Mass Music & Arts Society actors will take to the outdoor stage for a performance of the off-Broadway show “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, behind the MMAS theater at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron, the play is a series of humorous monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory. The shows will be fundraisers for MMAS and feature readings by veteran actors, from left, Cindy McCarron and Michelle Monti of Mansfield, Alice Springer of Sharon, and Judi Burns-Kotta of Mansfield. It's being directed by Linda Strano, of Wrentham. Tickets are $25 and are available at bit.ly/mmas21loveloss.
Laughs and scenery
Speaking of MMAS, it will once again be offering outdoor stand-up comedy on Saturday, June 26, at 6 and 8 p.m. The shows will feature, from left, former Boston Comedy Festival winner Dan Boulger and comedians David Lamb, Jaylene Tran and host Dave Rattigan. Tickets are $20 per person, and Norton Reservoir serves as a backdrop for the stage. Cooked food will be available for purchase at 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Food donations benefit Dana Farber’s Pan Mass Challenge. Beer and wine will also be available, with proceeds benefiting MMAS. There's a tent in case of rain. Tickets, more info: mmas.org or bit.ly/mmascomedy62621.
Birds and wildflowers
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk if offering a "Breeding Birds" program from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27. Take a hike with expert birder and naturalist Joe Koger to learn about the many species of birds that breed in the refuge. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. The hike is for teens and adults. Advance registration is required. Do so through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
Caratunk is also offering a "Wonderful Wildflower Walk" from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29. The educational/recreational outing will also be led by Koger. Advance registration is, again, required.
All about hula
FirstWorks Live's Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series kicks off Sunday, June 27, at Roger Williams Park in Providence with the Rhode Island-based dance and drum troupe Napua O’Polynesia. The troupe mixes modern and traditional hula traditions. The free show starts at 5 p.m. at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.
Dinosaur update
Last week we told you that the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru was returning to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro from June 18 through July 11. Which was true, according to a news release sent to us. But we have received word that the return was delayed a week, and it's now set for June 25 to July 11. For ticket info, go to JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston-ma.
