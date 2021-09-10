Renowned guitarist at Chan's
The Paul Nelson Band will perform Saturday night, Sept. 11, at Chan's in Woonsocket. Nelson has toured and played with renowned blues-rock artists such as Johnny Winter, Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper, Leslie West, Robben Ford, Joe Perry, Mark Knofler, Brian Setzer and lots more. He has been featured in major guitar magazines and music publications and was a musical guest with Johnny Winter on the "Late Night with David Letterman" show. Tickets: 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com.
'Tom Dooley' and more
The Kingston Trio and A Band Called Honalee are playing Friday night, Sept. 10, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. Today’s Kingston Trio is still playing the timeless classics of 60 years ago, such as “Tom Dooley” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.” A Band Called Honalee is a tribute to Peter, Paul, and Mary. Admission is $36-$56. Call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Raptor Weekend in Rhody
The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. will present Raptor Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. Eagles, owls, hawks and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Visitors can get up-close with many species and learn about raptors and their adaptations in the family-friendly event. For more information visit www.asri.org.
