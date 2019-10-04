XXX
The annual, wildly popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back for a month-long run at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. The event features thousands of intricately carved, illuminated pumpkins along the zoo’s Wetlands Trail. It’s open every evening from 6 to 10:30, with the last ticket sold at 10. Timed ticket entry requires preregistration. There are special Fairy Tale Nights set for Oct. 9 and 10, Video Gaming Nights Oct. 16 and 17, and Superhero Nights Oct. 23 and 24. There’s also a Soaring Eagle Zip Ride. More info: www.rwpzoo.org/jols of “Jack O ‘Lantern Spectacular” on Facebook and Instagram.
The town of Mansfield and community partners are launching an annual Fall Festival at Fulton Pond on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5. A kick-off party will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and include a fire lantern pond launch, fire jugglers, and fire cauldrons at the pond. Drums for One and All will be performing on stage. Hot chocolate, coffee and desserts will be available for purchase. The festival continues noon to 5 p.m. Saturday with free Ferris wheel rides, free face painting, ice cream, free arts and crafts for children, and crafts for purchase. There will also be food from Mansfield restaurants, a beer garden and live music by the Blue F.O.’s and Second Wind.
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division is holding “Fright Night in the Park” through much of October at Slater Memorial Park. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 4-28, at the Daggett Farm facility. The tunnel opens at 6:30 and closes by 9 p.m. Early arrival is strongly suggested. The cost is $ 10 per person, regardless of age, and the Tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and up only. The Tunnel can be found on Facebook under “Slater Park Haunted Tunnel” and at “Haunted Tunnel at Daggett Farm” on YouTube. The Jack-o-Lantern Village at Slater Park Pavilion, next to the carousel, will be open 6:30 to 9 Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 11 to 28. Admission is $5 for those 12 or older, free for younger children. All attractions accept cash only. The carousel will also be open nights in conjunction with the Jack-o-Lantern Village. Events will not take place in inclement weather. More info: 728-0500 x251.
Mass Audubon’s Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St., Norfolk, will hold its annual Fall Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The fair will feature the 6th annual Wood Duck Derby, in partnership with the Norfolk Community League. The race of rubber ducks down Stony Brook will take place at 2 p.m. and feature a grand prize of $750. Check out www.massaudubon.org/stonybrook to buy a duck or for more details. There will also be pumpkin painting and outdoor games, animal demonstrations including alpacas and raptors, homemade items for sale via local crafters and backyard cookout fare, including local roasted corn on the cob. Tickets are $4 adults, $3 children (maximum family charge $14). To avoid waiting in line at the entrance gates, registration is available online.
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of Scottish and Irish music featuring Jenna Moynihan & Màiri Chaimbeul and Torrin Ryan of Attleboro at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Moynihan, a fiddler, and Chaimbeul, a harpist, are Berklee College graduates who combine their passion for Scottish and Gaelic tradition with U.S., Irish, Breton and Swedish influences. Ryan (above) has won five All-Ireland medals and is the 2013 All-Ireland Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs champion. Admission is $16 in advance and $18 day of show. (401-725-9272, www.riverfolk.org)
The Arts in the Village Concert Series opens its 19th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Michael Bahmann and Paul Cienniwa will join forces for a two-harpsichord concert featuring J.S. Bach’s “Art of the Fugue.” Also on the program are Bach’s “Concerto for Two Harpsichords in C Major” and his son Wilhelm Friedemann’s “Duet in F Major.” Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $8 for students and children. (508-463-5384, www.rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village)
Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin will welcome back The Kennedys on Saturday night, Oct. 5. Pete and Maura Kennedy have been performing more than 10 years, done over a thousand gigs and logged 500,000 miles. Maura provides the vocals and plays guitar while Pete plays guitars as well as mandolin, electric sitar and ukulele. Crowes Pasture will open. Admission is $20 and the show starts at 8 in Franklin’s First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. (www.circlefolk.org)
The South Attleboro Village Lions will hold their annual Chopstick Auction Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 5, at Saint Aidan’s, St Patrick Parish Hall, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, next door to the Monastery. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 to play all night. Over 100 items will be auctioned. You may bring your own snacks or food. Soda and water will be for sale, no alcohol allowed. For more information call Joan at 508-243-9130.
The Franklin Art Association will present its membership’s fine art painting and photography exhibition, “Autumn Splendor,” from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Rockland Trust Annex, 44 Main St., Franklin. The show will be held in conjunction with the Franklin Downtown Partnership Harvest Festival. It will include works in oil, acrylic, water media, photography, pastel, and mixed media. There will also be a pop-up tent outdoors with art on display for sale. Rain date is Oct. 6. (www.franklinart.org)
The Hearthside House Museum in Lincoln, R.I., holds its annual exhibition, “Gone But Not Forgotten: Victorian Mourning & Funeral Customs” this weekend and next. Tours will be done in low light on the half-hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and 12, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 and 13. The tours last 90 minutes and advance reservations are recommended. Admission is $15; $10 ages 10-17; not advisable for young children. For more information email info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597 for reservations. Hearthside is located at 677 Great Road. (www.hearthsidehouse.org)
Weaver Library, 41 Grove Ave., East Providence, will present “Rose,” a one-woman play about Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. The play is set in 1969 in the parlor of the Kennedys’ Hyannis Port compound a week after the deadly accident at Chappaquiddick involving her son Ted. Rose is the story of the triumphs and sorrows of Rose Kennedy, her family, her husband, and nine children, as told by the matriarch herself. The performance is free and open to the public, however seating is limited. Doors will open at 6:30. Questions? Call 401-434-2453.
