'A Broadway Christmas' in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present "A Broadway Christmas" Dec. 1-11. The show will feature songs sourced from classic Hollywood movies, Broadway plays, and popular holiday music, including an audience sing-along with the kids. Several local families, along with Ken Butler, executive director at MAC, will be part of the show. It's directed and staged by Jennifer Mischley and Kevin Mischley, of Wrentham, who also perform, with Derrick Lacasse of Quincy directing a three-piece musical ensemble. Tickets and more info: https://tinyurl.com/mac22christmas, or buy tickets directly at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60030.
Comic duo to perform in Foxboro
National headlining comedians Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton will present "Holidays in the Suburbs" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. It's described as a combination of stand-up comedy, audience participation, and a "crazy" couples game show. Colliton has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, Fox, and CBS, and has two comedy albums to his credit. Morgan made the finals of Nick at Nite’s "Search for the Funniest Mom in America." Her latest CD, "Mean Candy," can be heard on Sirius XM Radio. Tickets, more info: www.orpheum.org/calendar.
Ecumenical Christmas Choirs Concert returns
The Ecumenical Christmas Choirs Concert, featuring singers and musicians from local churches and other ensembles, is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The traditional holiday show is back after a three-year hiatus, and will again celebrate Foxboro’s faith communities and the diversity that binds them. Organizers strongly suggest reserving seats in advance. Tickets can be obtained online at www.orpheum.org. There's no charge, but a free-will offering of $5 or more is suggested.
Choruses to perform at LaSalette
The Narragansett Bay Chorus and Coastline Show Chorus will present a concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro. Featured guests will include Harmony Heritage Chorus, the University of Rhode Island’s mixed a cappella group Rhody Rhapsody, and five quartets: Generations, Past Curfew, Nantucket Sound, Trade Secret and Second Nature. The highlight of the show will be a performance combining all of the choruses, approximately 90 voices, singing "O Holy Night." Guests are encouraged to come for the show and stay for LaSalette's Festival of Lights. Tickets are $15. To get them in advance or for more info, contact any member of NBC or CSC, email jwoodhome@aol.com or call 401-855-1502.
Come meet Axel, and Santa, too
Children can see the North Attleboro community resource dog Axel as well as Santa Claus from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Millers Family Farm, 500 Allen Ave., North Attleboro. The Friends of the North Attleboro Dog Park invite families for wagon rides, campfires, hot chocolate and other fun attractions. Bring your own marshmallows and roasting sticks. Photos with Santa are $20. To register for a time slot go to adventuresofaxel.com. All proceeds go to the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro.
Stargaze with Brown astronomer
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will host "Stargazing at Caratunk" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. You'll learn about the winter constellations and then head outdoors to view the moon and more in the night sky. Leading the program will be Francine Jackson, staff astronomer at Brown University. Bring your own telescope if you have one and dress appropriately. Hot drinks will be provided. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
'Night Before Christmas' illustrator in Plainville
Acclaimed author and illustrator Matt Tavares will give a special holiday story time at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville. Tavares will share his illustrated edition of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," celebrating the original poem's 200th anniversary. He will read from his new picture book, do a drawing demonstration, and sign copies. More info: www.anunlikelystory.com/tavares22.
Craft fair, then a Nova Scotian Christmas
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will hold its 14th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 25 crafters, artists and home-based businesses on site and shoppers will be also be able to listen to continuous live music. Admission is free, and after the event BRT will celebrate a Nova Scotian Christmas with the MacDonald sisters. The duo alternates between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary. Visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for more information.
Three Nights of Lights in Providence
Providence’s Three Nights of Lights is set for Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 1-3, with citywide events incorporating the theme of light. There will be three evenings of WaterFire, with bonfires illuminating downtown rivers. The Avenue Concept will create a nighttime public art gallery with illumination, sound and cultural experiences. There will also be three free performances by Montreal-based ice-dancing company Le Patin Libre. For full details, go to www.goprovidence.com/three-nights-of-lights.
'Hip-Hop Nutcracker' at PPAC
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present "A Hip-Hop Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. It's billed as a holiday mash-up for the whole family and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the show blends hip-hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music, and features a dozen dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. (ppacri.org, 401-421-2787)
Theater and dance at Dean
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance and the School of the Arts at Dean College will feature first-year theater and dance majors in the New Thespian Showcase and New Dancer Showcase from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 1-3. The New Thespian Showcase is an informal showing of monologues, scenes, songs and theater works by first-year theater majors. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The New Dancer Showcase is an informal showing of dance works created by upperclassmen dance majors and performed by first-year dance majors. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Both productions will be in the Main Stage in the Rooney Student Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.