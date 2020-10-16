pawsox host grand finale
The Pawtucket Red Sox are hosting a 50th Anniversary “Final Weekend Celebration” through Sunday, Oct. 18. It starts with a charity golf tournament Thursday then continues Friday with the popular Dining on the Diamond. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, the club will pay tribute to the longest game in professional baseball history with a “Grand Finale: A 33-Hour Marathon.” From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday fans can walk the warning track, receive free PawSox gifts, say hello to beloved mascots Paws and Sox, and reminisce on 50 years of baseball at 78-year-old McCoy Stadium. As required by COVID-19 guidelines, fans must pre-register on pawsox.com to participate and receive a time slot. Dining on the Diamond continues Saturday evening followed by a Scouts Sleepover. On Sunday, the celebration concludes with a community Unity Fest in partnership with Black Lives Matter Rhode Island. The fest will offer another Dining on the Diamond paired with local speakers and gospel artists. To register or for more info, go to pawsox.com.
comedy comeback
The Comedy Scene at Patriot Place in Foxboro is welcoming back guests Saturday night, Oct. 17. The night will feature comedians Drew Dunn, Jay Whittaker and Mansfield’s own Mike Hanley. Safety protocols include mandatory mask wearing, except when eating and drinking at tables, and social distancing of guests. The Comedy Scene is on the first floor of CBS Sporting Club. (https://www.patriot-place.com/tenant/comedyscene)
mmas offers online play
Mass Music and Arts Society (MMAS) will present “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” online Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17. After starting rehearsals in January of this year, the community theater production was forced to move to online practices once the pandemic broke out in March. When it became clear that they could not reopen by April, the cast and crew recorded the show remotely and spent nearly 200 hours editing the video footage into a production. Tickets are $15 for a 48-hour viewing pass. (www.mmas.org)
basquiat and hip-hop
The Museum of Fine Art Boston’s new exhibition “Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation” opens Sunday, Oct. 18 and runs through May 16. Patrons will be able to see the work of contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in the forms of painting, sculpture, drawing, video, music, and fashion, all from the post-grafitti movement of the ‘80s. Tickets must be reserved and cannot be purchased at the museum. (www.mfa.org)
‘love is possible’
Mixed Magic Theatre is hosting its fourth annual Peace Concert, “Where Love Is Possible,” Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. The concert is part of the Lorraine Mills Festival. From 1 to 5 p.m., patrons are welcome to enjoy the local talent of artists, musicians, poets and more. The concert starts at 3. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. The concert is pay what you can. Reservations are recommended as seats are limited due to social distancing requirements. (401-305 -7333, mmtri.org)
sci-fi meets horror
The 21st Annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Film Festival runs Saturday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 25, at various Rhode Island venues. This year, Vortex will be a hybrid event with programming appearing online and select screenings at the Rustic Drive-in in North Smithfield. The festival will include a special episode of the Flickers’ series “doubleFEATURE” that will air on RI PBS. It also includes the annual H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tours of Providence, which comes amid the airing of HBO’s popular “Lovecraft Country” series. But, alas, the walking tours are sold out. The full schedule for this year’s festival can be found at www.rifilmfest.org.
tower hill hike
Tower Hill Botanical Garden in Boylston is offering a Fall Foliage Family Hike on Saturday, Oct. 17. The guided hike will go to the Tower Hill summit, where you can enjoy spectacular views and foliage. You’ll also learn a few facts about why leaves change color and collect some leaves for simple crafts at home. Register by going to www.towerhillbg.org.
unlikely appearance
An Unlikely Story in Plainville is hosting a free, virtual event with bestselling author P. Crumble and award-winning illustrator Jonathan Bentley at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Both will be reading their new picture book, “We Are All Equal,” along with giving a drawing demonstration, a talk about their process for writing and illustrating the book, and more. To sign up for the event and for more information, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/event/crumble-bentley.
