Manhattan Short Film Fest this weekend in Attleboro
The Manhattan Short Film Festival is coming to the Bristol Community College Attleboro Campus, 11 Field Road, on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, followed with film screenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., respectively. Proceeds will support Bristol’s Attleboro Campus Fund. The festival brings together over 100,000 people across six continents to view and vote on Best Film and Best Actor awards for up to 10 short films (20 minutes or less) from participating filmmakers. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.bristolcc.edu/2022MSFF, by calling 774-357-2007, or by emailing dawn.banville@bristolcc.edu.
Fall Festival returns to Mansfield Saturday
The Fall Festival at Fulton Pond returns Saturday after a two-year absence, with the U.S. Navy Band making a guest appearance. The family-oriented event is set to kick off at noon and continue until 7 p.m. at the pond area. There is no admission charge. The Navy Band Northeast, one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide, will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., with patriotic favorites, traditional tunes and Broadway standards. There will also be a 200-foot high Ferris wheel, unicorn rides, face painting, paddleboat rides, jugglers, food trucks and booths, a craft beer garden, hands-on painting sessions, and the lighting of fire cauldrons on the pond at about 5 p.m.
Foxboro Lions to host Family Fall Festival
The Foxboro Lions Club is hosting a Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on the Town Common. The event will feature kids games, pumpkin decorating, a bouncy house, mums, pumpkins and cornstalks for sale, as well as a craft fair. Refreshments including hot dogs and hamburgers, ice cream and cotton candy will be available for purchase. A $40 donation to the club will provide a spot on the common. Email Tom Barry at foxborolionsclub@gmail.com or call 508-837-9611 and leave a message.
Concerts at the movie theater
Showcase Cinemas is launching "Showcase Arena," featuring an array of concerts from venues around the world. This week, you can check out "DIO: Dreamers Never Die" on Sunday. Later this fall, there'll be concerts by Billy Joel, Coldplay, Grateful Dead, Duran Duran and Johnny Cash. (showcasecinemas.com)
Arts in the Village concert Saturday
The first of two Arts in the Village concerts this fall is taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Frederick Moyer, solo pianist, will perform classical, jazz, Rachmaninoff, and Gerswhin. Moyer has played in 44 countries, including venues such as Sydney Opera House, Windsor Castle, Carnegie Recital Hall, Tanglewood, and the Kennedy Center. He has appeared as a piano soloist with world-renowned orchestras, including the London Symphony, Hong Kong and Japan Philharmonic Symphony orchestras. Cost is $22 general; $20 seniors; $8 children and students. Tickets available at door or at rehobothantiquarian.org.
Learn all about snails, kids
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a White Barn Story Time from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1. Youngsters can listen to "Escargot" by Dashka Slater, a story about a cute and determined snail, then discover different types of snail shells, casings, and eggs. Then it's off to the field or forest to look for the creatures. The event is for ages 3 and up. Registration is required. Do so through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Take a nature walk in Mansfield
Mass. Audubon, in partnership with the Mansfield Public Library, is leading a guided walk through the Maple Park Conservation Area in Mansfield from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The walk will be led by a Mass. Audubon instructor and the event is free and family-friendly. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at mansfieldlibraryma.com. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at508-261-7380 or at krimer@sailsinc.org.
Celebrate Seekonk this Saturday
The Seekonk Public Library and Seekonk Cultural Council are presenting the second annual Celebrate Seekonk Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the library, 410 Newman Ave. The event will focus on the town’s history, culture and current activities. It will include live performances by a number of area bands, art exhibits, and games and activities for all ages such as shadow puppets, kindness rock painting, corn hole and more. Scialo’s County Bakery will provide food. There will also be a donation drive for Doorways Food Pantry. Suggested donations include peanut butter, jelly, cereal, coffee and baked beans.
Folk at the Farm in Rhody
Folk at the Farm, a free music concert featuring four Rhode Island-based groups, is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Frerichs Farm, 43 Kinnicutt Ave, Warren, R.I. The concert is presented by The Collaborative, a nonprofit arts organization, and will feature a mix of local artists headlined by the Atwater-Donnelly Band. Also performing will be Americana folk trio The Whelks, Caribbean Soul Duo with Becky Bass & Jhony Keys, and the New England Cajun band Magnolia. There will also be food, beer and wine from local establishments. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. It's suggested you bring chairs and blankets as seating is limited. This is a rain or shine event. More info: thecollaborative02885.org/folkatthefarm.
David Sedaris coming to The Vets
David Sedaris, author of bestsellers such as "Calypso," "Naked," and "Me Talk Pretty One Day," and a regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing at The Vets in Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Sedaris, whose latest efforts are "Happy-Go-Lucky" and "A Carnival of Snackery," will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Tickets are $35 to $65. (TheVetsRI.com)
Salem museum getting spooky for October
This October, the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem is offering a month of Eerie Events programming to celebrate the season through storytelling, fashion, film and more. There will be a pop-up experience featuring a selection of authentic witch trial documents focused on the Towne sisters. Visitors can listen to eerie stories after dark at the museum’s historic houses and make s’mores around a campfire. They can also explore the darker side of Salem’s history with PEM’s new self-guided audio tour, the Salem Witch Trials Walk. Other spooky offerings include dark and "aesthetically pleasing" films, an after-hours dance party, and PEM’s Ropes Mansion decorated like it was in the "Hocus Pocus" film. For tickets and more details, visit pem.org/halloween.
African American walking tour in Providence
An African Americans on College Hill Walking Tour is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Providence. The tour starts at the Stages of Freedom Museum at 10 Westminster St. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger. The tour will be led by Ray Rickman and feature the stories of such notables as opera diva Sissieretta Jones, landscape artist Edward M. Bannister, and Harlem Renaissance author Rudolph Fisher. More info: StagesofFreedom@aol.com, 401-421-0606.