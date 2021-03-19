Gillette Stadium hosts Hot Wheels
Gillette Stadium will host the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru from Friday, March 19 through April 18. The kid-focused event features Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and vehicles and can be seen from your personal vehicle. There will be more than 50 life-size vehicles at the show, including Hot Wheels favorites Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber and Bone Shaker, plus the original monster truck Bigfoot and the world’s tallest monster truck, Bigfoot #5. More info: https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com/event/foxborough/.
'Froggy Nights' at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will present "Froggy Nights at Caratunk" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. Take a guided evening walk on the refuge and listen to the calls of spring peepers and wood frogs found in the wetlands. Be sure to dress for the weather. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. It's for ages 6 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
Comedy back at Patriot Place
Indoor comedy is returning March 20 to The Comedy Scene at Patriot Place in Foxboro, with shows scheduled for Saturday nights throughout the spring. Shows start at 8 and tickets are $25. This Saturday features Corey Rodrigues followed by Steve Sweeney on March 27, Jim Colliton on April 3, Tony V on April 10, Orlando Baxter on April 17 and Christine Hurley on April 24. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit https://thecomedyscene.club/. COVID safety protocols are still in place. The Comedy Scene is on the first floor of CBS Sporting Club.
Masterpieces of Egyptian sculpture at MFA
“Masterpieces of Egyptian Sculpture from the Pyramid Age” is the newest gallery at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. It brings together 21 objects from the Old Kingdom that, the MFA says, represent "the pinnacle of ancient artistic innovation, including everyone’s favorite reigning couple King Menkaura (Mycerinus) and queen (2490–2472 BCE)." They're pictured above. Advance timed-entry tickets are required for all MFA visitors, including members and children. No ticket sales on site at the museum. (www.mfa.org)
Magic at Pawtucket theater
Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket will broadcast "(RI)SE to Black: This Woman's Work" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, on its YouTube channel.. In the show, women tell their stories through song, poetry, dance, monologues, music, spoken word and more. There will also be an interview segment. More info: www.mmtri.org
Camera club hosts presentation by famed landscape photographer
The Norfolk-based Stony Brook Camera Club will host a presentation by renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher at 7:30 p.m., March 25, via Zoom. Butcher will present a retrospective of his work, some of which can be seen at at ClydeButcher.com. SBCC says Butcher has been called "the next Ansel Adams" by Popular Photography magazine and been recognized for his humanitarian and conservation work. Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link for the program.
Sculpture at WaterFire
"Down to Earth: Robert Rohm Sculpture, 1963-2013" will be on display March 24 to April 25 at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. The exhibition spans 50 years of work by sculptor Robert Rohm, who has been exhibited at prestigious museums internationally and has been a professor of art at the University of Rhode Island for over 30 years. The exhibit is free for all, donations encouraged. More info: www.waterfire.org.
Hockomock Y hosts musical
The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA will stream its production of “Ranked the Musical” from Friday to Sunday, March 19-21. “Ranked” tells the story of a dystopian world where publicized academic excellence defines each student’s worth. The cast includes 17 students from local area high schools who have been working together since early January, with COVID safety guidelines in place. The performance will stream on demand via ShowTix4U Live from 6 p.m. March 19 to 6 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $15 for an individual viewer and $45 for a family or group watching together on one device.
'The Catastrophist' at Trinity Rep
Trinity Rep in Providence is one of 10 theaters throughout the country that will be presenting the acclaimed new cinematic digital theater production, "The Catastrophist." Written by Lauren M. Gunderson and co-produced by Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre, the 80-minute one-man play explores the life and work of Gunderson’s husband, virologist Nathan Wolfe, who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for his work tracking viral pandemics. The Catastrophist will stream through Trinity Rep from March 18 to May 31, 2021. Tickets are $30 per household with discounts available for Trinity Rep subscribers. Tickets and more information can be found at www.trinityrep.com/catastrophist.
