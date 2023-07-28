Queen Bey returning to Gillette
Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Tuesday night, Aug. 1. It's her first solo tour in over six years and bears the name of her seventh studio album. The tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm and made stops throughout Europe before coming to North America on July 8. This will be Queen Bey's fourth concert at Gillette and her first since 2018. The show will start at 8 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 4 and gates opening at 6. There is no opening act, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. For ticket info and stadium policies for fans, visit www.gillettestadium.com.
Snoop Dogg coming to Xfinity
Meanwhile, over at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and others will be performing their H.S. Reunion Tour on Friday, Jul 28, starting at 6 p.m. Ticket info: www.livenation.com.
'8 Visions' on display in Attleboro
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its annual late-summer “8 Visions” group exhibition Aug. 1-26, featuring the work of eight juried member artists. “2023’s 8 Visions artists present works that examine the human condition, fragile and ever-changing states, and personal connections to spaces and places,” said AAM Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “Additionally, through the manipulation of classic and unexpected materials, viewers will find an emphasis on the natural world and the passage of time.” A free opening reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. RSVP by Aug. 4 by calling 508-222-2644 x10 or emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Dinner theater at MAC in Mansfield
From Thursday to Saturday, July 27-29, the Mass Arts Center will team up with Mansfield restaurant Trattoria Della Nonna to present “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron. The dinner-theater event includes a full meal during the show. The play, a humorous and poignant celebration of womanhood and friendship, is being performed by local actresses and friends Judi Kotta, Cindy McCarron, Michelle Monti and Alice Springer. It is directed by Linda Strano. Tickets are $75 and include the meal and gratuity. For more information and tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/mac23dinnertheater. By the way, MAC's July 27 ice cream event has been canceled.
Thriller author to make Unlikely visit
Award-winning author Hank Phillippi Ryan returns to An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, to mark the paperback release of her bestselling thriller, "The House Guest." The novel is described as a "diabolical cat-and-mouse thriller ... but which character is the cat, and which character is the mouse?" Ryan has won five Agatha Awards in addition to Anthony, Macavity, Daphne du Maurier, and Mary Higgins Clark Awards. As on-air investigative reporter for Boston's WHDH-TV, she's won 37 Emmys and many more journalism honors. Ticket info: www.anunlikelystory.com/house-guest.
Michael Tougias coming to Seekonk
New York Times bestselling author and former Sun Chronicle columnist Michael Tougias is coming to the Seekonk Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Tougias will give a free presentation on his book, “The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Rescue,” which was adapted into a movie starring Chris Pine and Casey Affleck. The presentation will feature a slideshow of scenes from the actual rescue. Tougias will also discuss his latest book, “Extreme Survival: Lessons From Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds,” which came out earlier this year. More info: michaeltougias.com or Author Michael J. Tougias on Facebook.
RI Philharmonic salutes John Williams
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Summer Pops 2023 Series, "The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams" with Troy Quinn, conductor, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Roger Williams Park in Providence. (Rain date is Aug. 3, same time.) The concert will feature some of Williams’ most memorable music including the “Imperial March” from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and the theme from Jurassic Park. Can't make it? Don't worry, it will be performed again on Sept. 9 at Slater Park in Pawtucket. For more information visit riphil.org/summer-pops.