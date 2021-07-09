Shows return to Xfinity Center
The Xfinity Center in Mansfield gets back to business Saturday night, July 10, with a show by country star Luke Bryan. That will be followed by a performance by Chicago on Tuesday night, July 12 (rescheduled from last July). For ticket info, go to www.ticketsonsale.com/venues/xfinity-center.
Field Day at Gillette
The New England Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro will resume hosting its annual Field Day with Dad event on Sunday, July 11, on the Gillette Stadium field. There are two time slots: 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature activities for kids and adults and include a photo opportunity with the Super Bowl LIII championship trophy (bring your own camera), balloon sculptures, caricature artists, cheerleader and alumni appearances, NFL Scouting Combine drills, cornhole and more. Tickets are available by clicking “buy tickets” at www.patriotshalloffame.com.
Firecracker fest in Dighton
Dighton's first annual Firecracker Festival is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Spratt Memorial Field, 979 Somerset Ave. The festival will include performances by Bill Harley and the Toe Jam Puppet Band and the Dighton-Rehoboth High School marching band. Additional performances and demonstrations will be put on by Special Olympics MA. There will also be several fun activities for kids, including a petting zoo and the chance to touch a truck with the police and fire departments. Free face paintings will also be available and food and beverages will be provided by the Dighton Lions Club.
'Flying Foragers' at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will offer a "Flying Foragers" walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. Take an evening stroll and look for birds that hunt in the sky: swallows, swifts and martins. You might also see bats and owls. Bring binoculars, wear insect spray and protective clothing as evening fields can be buggy. It's for ages 10 and up. Advance registration is required. Do so at www.asri.org.
