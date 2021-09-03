Rhythm & Roots returns
The 23rd Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance and Food Festival is set for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 3-5, at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, R.I. Headliners include Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, John Hiatt,Uprooted, Richard Thompson, Trigger Hippy, the Pine Leaf Boys and others covering a range of musical styles such as Cajun, R&B, Delta blues, zydeco, soul, country, rock and gospel. About 80% of the artists who were scheduled for last year’s festival, prior to its cancellation, are back. (https://rhythmandroots.com/)
Return of WaterFire
WaterFire returns to downtown Providence this Saturday, Sept. 4. The kickoff's theme is "Thanking COVID Heroes." A torch procession consisting of first-responders and other essential workers from around Rhode Island will kick off the full lighting of WaterFire just after sunset (7:14 p.m.). Right now there are four full full lightings scheduled for the season and five partial ones. Due to the pandemic, 2020 marked the first year in WaterFire Providence’s 25-year history that there were no lightings. (www.waterfire.org)
'Greatness of Gospel'
Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket will present "Greatness of Gospel XIV: Freedom" from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in its outdoor amphitheater. For the past 14 years Mixed Magic’s Exult Choir has presented a concert featuring traditional and contemporary gospel favorites along with a few pop, rock and soul songs. Tickets for this weekend's show are $20 online and at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger. To order, go to www.mmtri.org/performances.
Artist of the Month
The Attleboro Arts Museum's September Artist of the Month is Christine Tarter of Rehoboth. Tarter started painting scenes on small stones with watercolors while in college and after college she worked in the Art Department of the Robbins Co. in Attleboro. She began taking classes at RISD and AAM, all the while being encouraged by local artists Martha Guillette and the late June Spellman and Kay O’Connell. Her work is on display through Sept. 30 in AAM's Community Gallery. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.