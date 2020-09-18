XXX
The Newport Mansions Wine and Food Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 20. Organizers say the festival is joining with several local restaurants to offer a “diverse series of multi-course lunches and dinners paired with specially chosen wines and cocktails.” Some restaurants include The Grill at 41° North, Diego’s Barrio Cantina & Bodega, Stoneacre Garden, The Reef, Cara Restaurant at The Chanler on Cliff Walk, Midtown Oyster Bar, Nomi Park Restaurant at the Wayfinder Hotel, and Greenvale Vineyards. To make a reservation, go to www.newportmansions.org/events/wine-and-food-festival/restaurant-program.
Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge is hosting a craft weekend Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20, that will feature artisanal crafts inspired by the style of the 19th century. OSV has invited community members and professionals to display their items, and has adapted the village to make it safe for guests. Look for pottery, woodworking, blacksmithing, quilting, tailoring, book binding and more. The craft weekend will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m both days. Those interested in attending will need to reserve or purchase tickets beforehand at www.osv.org/plan-your-visit.
Jimmy Mazz will perform “The Show Must Go On,” a tribute to the music of Three Dog Night, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Mass Music & Arts Society venue at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. (Rain date is Sept. 20, same time.) The outdoor drive-in concert offers both lawn and car ticket options and is part of the MMAS Summer Fundraising Concert Series. Mazz’s forte is reproducing voices as well as candid comedy. For tickets and more info, go to https://mmas.org/jimmy-mazz.
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council continues its “Explore the Woonasquatucket” series this Friday, Sept. 18, with a two-mile paddle on Georgiaville Pond that starts and ends at the Smith-Appleby House, 220 Stillwater Road, in Smithfield. The paddle begins at 5 p.m. and there will be a break at the town beach, which gives an opportunity to take in the view or walk around. To register or find out more about the event or future events, visit wrwc.org/events. Payment is optional. Trips are limited to only 10 paddlers.
An Unlikely Story in Plainville is hosting a virtual launch party for “No Voice Too Small: Fourteen Young Americans Making History” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Authors Keila Dawson, Lindsay Metcalf, and illustrator Jeanette Bradley wrote the book to show kids that they can make a difference in the world. The event will feature readings, drawing demonstrations and talks about the impact that young people can have, topped off with a performance by DJ Annie Red. To register for the free event or for more info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/event/no-voice-too-small.
