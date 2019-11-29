holiday show opens at act
Attleboro Community Theatre will stage the holiday show “The Man Who Came to Dinner” weekends Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available online at https://acttickets.square.site/. For more information, call 508-226-8100, visit the Facebook page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or go to http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com/.
wrestling for a cause
The Attleboro Moose Lodge will host a night of wrestling on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event will feature national and local wrestlers and raise money for R.I. Veterans Hospital and a food drive. It’s the last event of the year at the Moose Lodge. Advance discount tickets are available at www.showcaseprowrestling.com. Food and beverages will be available.
walk off that turkey
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer the public free, guided hikes in eight state parks Friday, Nov. 29. Borderland State Park (above) in North Easton will offer a hike from 1 to 3:30 p.m. around Lower Leach Pond and Bob’s Trail. Pace will be moderate with rocky terrain in places. The distance is about 4 1/2 miles. Meet at the Borderland State Park Visitor Center, 259 Massapoag Ave. Also, there will be a hike at Massasoit State Park, East Taunton, from 1 to 3 p.m. The moderately-paced hike along challenging terrain will be about 4 to 5 miles. Meet at the Contact Station main parking lot, 1361 Middleboro Ave. For more info: www.mass.gov/dcr.
homecoming in cumberland
Kora master Yacouba Diabate will be one of eight performers at the 20th annual Homecoming Concert on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Admission is $20. A silent auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues at intermission. The concert also features Atwater~Donnelly, Allysen Callery, Cathy Clasper-Torch and Shelley Katsh, Eastern Medicine Singers, Andrew McIntosh & Kyle Forsthoff, Partington & Sweeney, and Kim Trusty. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
