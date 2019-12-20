ahs presents winter show
The Attleboro High School Music Department will present its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the school’s Bray Auditorium. Admission is free, though donations are accepted ($3 suggested). Performances will include the Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Select Choir and Mixed Chorus. The program will include a variety of selections including “This Christmas,” various themes on “Fa-La-La,” “Ocho Kandelikas, “A Trumpeter’s Lullaby,” “Sleigh Ride” and more.
make your own feeder
Borderland State Park in Easton is offering a self-guided “Make Your Own Winter Bird Feeder” program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, in the visitor center. You can follow directions and use materials provided and create a feeder to take home — while supplies last. Limit is one per person; program is rain, snow or shine. It’s especially geared to families with younger kids. There’s no charge but it does cost $5 to park if you have a Mass. plate and $10 for out-of-state plates.
have a ‘tappy’ christmas
The premiere of Christopher Rice’s “Tappy Christmas Special” is set for Friday to Sunday, Dec. 20-22, at the Black Box Theatre, 15 West Central St., Franklin. It’s based on Rice’s #TAPPY video series which The Black Box says has been seen by more than 10 million people worldwide. The show is filled with classic holiday songs, tap dancing, and Broadway guests. Tickets: 508-528-3370 or www.theblackboxonline.com.
christmas classic in ri
The Cumberland Public Library is continuing its free Classic Christmas film series at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, with a showing of “White Christmas.” For those unaware, it’s a movie about a successful song-and-dance team who become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save a failing Vermont inn. More info: Aaron Coutu at 333-2552 x2 or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
