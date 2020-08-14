ayla sings in franklin
Wrentham’s own Ayla Brown, former “American Idol” contestant and now a country recording artist, will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, outside the Black Box Theater, 15 West Central St. in Franklin. The tables at the concert will be socially distant and limited to six guests. Masks are required when entering the theater to access the box office, restrooms and bar. Tickets: www.theblackboxonline.com or 508-528-3370.
watch ‘live and local’
Citizens Bank and Crossroads are hosting a new virtual concert series called “Citizens Bank Live and Local.” The concert series will include free, life-from-home performances by a diverse group of artists from the Boston area. The first event will feature folk musician Livingston Taylor at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Other artists such as Boston’s Country Rock collective, Dalton & the Sheriffs, and the hip hop group STL GLD will be featured in upcoming live events. During each of the concerts, the audience can donate to Crew Nation, a fund supporting touring and venue crew members who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (www.citizensbank.com/learning/citizens-bank-live-boston-music-partnership)
wildflower walk, talk
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. is offering a “Wildflower Walk and Talk” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Head outside with Scott Ruhren, Audubon senior director of conservation, to learn about the wide variety of plants and wildflowers growing along the trails at the refuge. He will review how to identify the plants, discuss their importance as pollinators, and show participants how to spot invasive species. Wear sturdy shoes. For safety guidelines and advance registration, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org.
