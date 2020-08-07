Yarrow in concert
The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin will present an online concert by Peter Yarrow at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, to benefit the Franklin Food Pantry. Yarrow is best known for his years with the legendary trio Peter, Paul & Mary, for which he wrote such classic songs as “Puff, the Magic Dragon” and “Day is Done.” A “special nationally touring surprise guest” will join Yarrow at the end of the show for a song circle. You will be able to see this show on YouTube or join a Zoom meeting to interact with the performer. There is no fee but donations will be accepted in a virtual tip jar for the pantry. (www.circlefolk.org)
‘8 Visions’ at AAM
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “8 Visions” show, featuring the work of juried member artists, runs through Aug. 28. The exhibition showcases the work of eight member artists who have been selected from a field of over 60. It features a broad range of mediums, from oil on canvas to abstract textile forms, and will be on view for simultaneous in-gallery and online exhibitions. There will be three special evening viewings on opening night. (508-222-2644, www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Unlikely Story hosts author at Rustic Drive-In
An Unlikely Story in Plainville will host author Stephenie Meyer for the release of the latest book in her Twilight series, “Midnight Sun,” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, live at the Rustic Drive-In Theatre in North Smithfield. Meyer will be on Instagram Live, discussing all things Twilight. Following the presentation, there will be a screening of the first Twilight movie. Tickets to the event are $60 per car and include a copy of “Midnight Sun” with a signed bookplate, a special Twilight -themed face mask, and viewing of the movie for up to four people. Register at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/stephenie-meyer.
Seekonk library to host virtual concert
The Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave, is hosting a virtual concert from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Howie Newman will be performing hits by artists like Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Neil Diamond, Dean Martin and Elvis. The online show is available for free. You must have a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. If you need assistance with Zoom, a library staffer will be able to help. Registration is required. Go to the calendar events section at www.seekonkpl.org, visit howienewman.com/Aug12 or call 508-336-8230.
