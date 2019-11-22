XXX
Patriot Place in Foxboro is one of the Showcase Cinemas offering a two-day “Friendsgiving” showing of “Friends” episodes on Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25. The eight-episode event will start with four turkey-themed “Friends” episodes at 7 p.m. Sunday and will conclude with the final four episodes at 7 p.m. Monday. At Patriot Place, fans will also get the chance to sample Rachel’s famous Thanksgiving trifle on both nights. Reserve at www.showcasecinemas.com/film-info/friendsgiving.
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. Performers will include Nathan Johnson, piano; Sandra Evans, mezzo-soprano; Zarina Irkaeva, viola da gamba; Ann Sears, continuo. Composers represented will be Couperin, Chopin, and contemporary ones Martin Hamlisch and Lowell Liebermann. Sandra Evans will relate reminiscences of Hamlisch, one of only 15 people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, and also winner of a Pulitzer Prize. Admission is free (donations appreciated). Reception will follow. The building is handicapped-accessible. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org.
Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a hike from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. An Audubon naturalist will lead the walk to search for animals that may be up early, such as deer, turkeys, otters and more. Back at the barn, warm cider and coffee will be served. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes and bring your binoculars. Fee: $8/members, $10/nonmembers. Ages: Teen to adult. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
