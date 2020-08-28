mmas ‘in the zone’
The Morini Gallery at Mass Music and Arts Society will present “In the Zone,” an online juried exhibition of local artists, from Tuesday, Sept. 1, through Dec. 31. The show is intended to display pieces “where during their creation, time collapses for the artists. Sound falls away. One is lost and immersed in their creative moments,” MMAS says. For more info, go to www.mmas.org.
hunt at caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is holding a scavenger hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Check in at the white barn and then hunt for clues as you explore the refuge. Finish back at the barn for a prize. Dress for the weather and be prepared to hike on rocky, uneven trails. For safety guidelines, fees and advance registration, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org.
paddle in providence
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is leading the first paddle of the 2020 season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series. The downtown Providence paddle will start and end at the landing on South Water Street. Although it’s the heart of the city, you might just see red-tailed hawks, great blue herons, and many other birds. The complete trip is about 4 miles and is pay-what-you-can. Advance sign-up is required and the trip is limited to 10 people. (wrwc.org/events)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.