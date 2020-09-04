drive-thru dinosaurs
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will host the Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit for the first time starting Friday, Sept. 4. It features over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, including the 50-foot megalodon and 80-foot spinosaurus, and is paired with an online audio tour. The exhibit was initially to run through Sept. 13 but has been extended to Sept. 20. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. For ticket and other information, go to JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston.
drive-in comedy
The Mass Music and Arts Society in Mansfield is holding its next Drive-In Stand-Up night Saturday, Sept. 5. The show, which was originally to be held Aug. 29, will feature Boston area comedians Mark Riley, Sal Votano, Chris Cameron and Dave Rattigan. Performances are at 6 and 8. In compliance with COVID19 restrictions, tickets are limited. Reserve at https://mmas.org/upcoming-productions.
pawtucket gets festive
Pandemic or no pandemic, the 22nd annual Pawtucket Arts Festival is on for Sept. 4-13. It opens Friday night with the unveiling of a mural at 390 Pine St. and features Mixed Magic Theatre gospel concerts on Saturday, a living sculpture show featuring the aristry of Ten31 on Sunday afternoon in Slater Park, and an Aurea concert Sunday night in Veterans Memorial Park. For a full schedule of events, go to www.pawtucketartsfestival.org/2020-featured-event-schedule.
labor day events in ri
The Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket is hosting its annual free Labor Day festivities online this year, with a series of prerecorded presentations and film screenings. For a full listing of events, go to www.rihs.org.
Events will include artist and professor Zach Horn’s gallery preview of “United We Bargain, Divided We Beg” on Friday, a presentation Saturday on the rights of female textile workers at the turn of the last century, a segment Sunday inspired by a one-woman dance-play about union organizing, and on Monday a compilation of interview footage with union activist Ann Burlak.
