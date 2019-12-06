members only show at aam
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, is holding its annual Members’ Exhibition from Thursday, Dec. 6 to Jan. 31, with 400 works of art on display. The opening awards reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; it’s free and open to all. Guest juror Catherine Graffam, artist and exhibitions manager at Gallery 263 in Cambridge, will award cash prizes, art materials certificates and commendations of merit to outstanding artists. Pictured is “Plumb Bob” by Steven Wiseman of Norton; turned wood. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644)
winter winds at wheaton
The Southeastern Massachusetts Wind Symphony, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Earl Raney, will present its annual winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Weber Theatre, Watson Fine Arts building, on the Wheaton College campus in Norton. The symphony will present works by Handel, Holst, Whitacre, and Grainger plus seasonal favorites including Reisteter’s “Eighth Candle,” Rutter’s “Nativity Carol,” Jessel’s “March of the Wooden Soldiers” and Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” A donation of $5 is suggested. For more information call 508-286-3644 or email arts@wheatonma.edu.
one-man ‘carol’ at borderland
Gary Poholek will give his annual one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the ornate, two-story library of the Ames Mansion at Borderland State Park. Changing his voice and mannerisms, Pohlek aims to bring the Dickens classic to life. Admission is $10 general, $8 for members of the Friends of Borderland, and free for children 12 and younger. Seating is limited; first-come, first-seated. The show will go on rain, snow or shine. More info: 508-238-6566.
norton singers celebrate 75th
The Norton Singers kick off their 75th anniversary season this weekend with a production of “Hooray for Hollywood” at the Norton Middle School, 215 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Director and choreographer Melissa Franklin and music director Anna McReynolds will guide an ensemble of over 30 performers, while Ted Mitchell will serve as emcee. This show features songs from old Hollywood classics such as “Singing in the Rain” to more contemporary musicals including “The Greatest Showman.” There will also be selections from soundtracks of some well-known films. Advance tickets are $20 for seniors and students and $22 general admission. All tickets at the door are $25. Reserve at www.nortonsingers.com. More info: 508-285-4049 or on Facebook.
winterbloom back among friends
The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin will present its annual Holiday Show with Winterbloom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. Winterbloom features the harmonies of touring singer-songwriters Antje Duvekot, Anne Heaton, Meg Hutchinson and Natalia Zukerman. Admission is $25. Visit http://www.circlefolk.org/ to purchase tickets or for more information.
taunton chorus performs sunday
The Taunton Civic Chorus will wrap up its 60th anniversary celebration Sunday, Dec. 8, with a holiday concert titled “By the Candlelight.” The concert will start at 6 p.m. at the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 45 Broadway, Taunton. It will feature familiar Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World” as well as contemporary Christmas tunes and Hanukkah selections. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors over 62 and children under 12. For more information, email tauntoncivicchorus63@gmail.com.
irish christmas stops in rhody
Irish Christmas in America will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. The show is in its 14th year and features Irish musicians, singers and dancers in a performance with history, humor and energy. The 2019 tour brings back accordion player Séamus Begley along with the vocal talents of Sligo’s Niamh Farrell. Also performing will be Grainne Hambly on harp and concertina and Sean Gavin on flute and uilleann pipes, plus step dancer Samantha Harvey. Admission is $30 in advance and $35 day of show. (401-725-9272)
XXX
NoteAble Blend, a 28-person Women’s Barbershop Chorus, will celebrate 20 years of singing together with a holiday music show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Good Shephard Presbyterian Church, 701 Foundry St., South Easton. Group members come from all over Southeastern Massachusetts and new members are welcome. (www.noteableblend.org)
rodman for kids gala is saturday
Rodman for Kids, an umbrella charity, is hosting its 17th annual Celebration for Kids event Saturday night, Dec. 7, at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, 1 Seaport Lane, Boston. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to midnight and feature live entertainment, tastes from over 70 Boston chefs, a holiday shopping gallery silent auction and a live auction. There will be bidding on over 500 dining and sports experiences and more, and guest visits by Bostonians and celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, Bobby Orr, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman. The event raises close to $1 million each year. Tickets start at $250 and are available at www.rodmanforkids.org.
