'8 Visions' show coming to AAM
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “8 Visions” show, featuring the work of juried member artists, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, and will run through Aug. 28. The exhibition showcases the work of eight member artists who have been selected from a field of over 60. It features a broad range of mediums, from oil on canvas to abstract textile forms, and will be on view for simultaneous in-gallery and online exhibitions. There will be three special evening viewings onopening night. (508-222-2644, www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
RI Film Fest is back
The Rhode Island International Film Festival is set for Tuesday to Sunday, Aug. 4-9. The festival, hosted by the nonprofit arts organization Flickers, will consist of multiple events in Providence, North Smithfield, Westerly and online. The RIFF is known as the “portal for the best in international independent cinema” and has adjusted the normal festivities to provide safe enjoyment for all cinema lovers by doing a hybrid of virtual and drive-in events. A majority of the events will be free, with exceptions of World Premiere Titles that will cost $2 and Drive in Double Features which will cost $15 a car. The unofficial kickoff will be a special Preview Night at the Misquamicut Drive-In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be ordered online at www.RIFilmFest.org.or by calling 401-861-4445. The Rustic Drive In in North Smithfield will be hosting a double feature premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Tickets must be ordered online at www.RIFilmFest.org. To find out more about the festival or purchasing tickets visit www.RIFilmFest.org.
Uncommon Shakespeare
The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will host an online performance of “The Tempest” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The public is welcomed to watch the performance for free on the company’s YouTube channel, but there’s a recommended donation of $20. The previously announced cast, featuring Broadway performers John Douglas Thompson and Miguel Cervantes, will be doing the online, script-in-hand performance as a benefit to support the company. It will be available until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Commonwealth Shakespeare normally performs a summer show on Boston Common but that’s not possible this year due to the pandemic. (commshakes.org, 617-426-0863).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.