laugh it up in mansfield
Juston McKinney is headlining this Saturday night’s “Drive-in Stand-up” at the Mass. Music & Arts Society’s building at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. McKinney performs at theaters around New England and has done comedy TV specials and appearances, including Showtime’s “Unsportsmanlike Conduct with Rob Gronkowski, three appearances on “The Tonight Show” and two Comedy Central specials. Also on the bill are Portland, Maine comedian Dennis Fogg, Mansfield resident Jeff MacKinnon and Jim Ruberti, a Boston comedian and actor. (www.mmas.org)
cars and comedy
Patriot Place and The Comedy Scene are kicking off their own drive-in series, cleverly dubbed “People In Cars Getting Comedy,” on Saturday night, July 25. Comics will include Christine Hurley, Chris Tabb, Steve Sweeney and Corey Rodrigues. Patrons will be able to enjoy the show from their vehicles, listening through a designated FM radio station and watching the performances on a projector screen. For full details and event guidelines, visit Patriot-Place.com/drivein.
celebrate the looff
The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and Blackstone Valley Tourism Council are holding a livestream event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, to celebrate World Watercolor Month and the 125th Anniversary of the historic Looff Carousel in Slater Park in Pawtucket. The event will feature a painting demo with watercolor artist Jerry Aissis; a tour of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society; a segment on the history of the Looff Carousel as well as a birthday party for it; and a ride-along on a high-wheel bike down the Ten Mile River Greenway. It will conclude with a showing of the video: “Field Trip Fridays: Looff Carousel Celebrates 125 Years.” (facebook.com/tourblackstone/live)
caratunk scavenge
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting a scavenger hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26. You’ll check in at the white barn and hunt for clues as you explore the refuge. Finish back at the barn for a prize. Dress for the weather and be prepared to hike on rocky, uneven trails. For safety guidelines and advance registration, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org.
cd party at chan’s
Blues rocker Tyler Morris is having a CD release party on Saturday night, July 25, Chan’s in Woonsocket. “Living in the Shadows” is Morris’ fourth album and features bluesmen Ronnie Earl, Joe Louis Walker and Mike Zito, as well as Amanda Fish. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Go to www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com/index.html to purchase tickets.
covid-19, and pixar
The Museum of Science, Boston, will reopen to the public on Sunday, July 26, and is inviting visitors to explore the COVID-19 pandemic. They can envision their own solutions to pandemics with “Future of Boston” and weigh in on some of the challenging issues in combating the disease with “Provocative Questions,” featuring research by Boston area experts. For something less topical, there’s the “Science Behind Pixar” exhibit, created in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. Reserved, timed tickets will be required in advance. (www.mos.org, 617-723-2500)
