witness the ‘ugly truth’
The exhibition “Scylla: The Ugly Truth Revealed” opens Friday, Sept. 11, and runs through Sept. 18 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. The exhibition is inspired by the novel “Circe” by Madeline Miller, which is this year’s NEA Big Read in Attleboro. It can be seen both in-gallery and online at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 12, there will be two reservation-only viewings, from 2-2:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. Space is limited, reserve your spot for one of the viewings by Sept. 11: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. More info: 508-222-2644, or go to the website.
gorka in the circle
The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin is streaming an online concert by John Gorka at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Rolling Stone calls Gorka the “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk movement” who “possesses a commandingly beautiful baritone voice.” There is no charge to watch the concert, but donations will be accepted in a virtual tip jar that will benefit the Franklin Food Pantry. You can view the concert on YouTube or through a Zoom meeting and interact with the performer. (www.circlefolk.org)
unlikely nph event
Author, actor and magician Neil Patrick Harris will join An Unlikely Story in Plainville at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to introduce the fourth and final installment in the Magic Misfits series: “The Fourth Suit.” Harris is well known for his work on the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and other projects, but is also a huge fan of magic and a practicing stage magician. He will be doing a moderated Q&A followed by pre-selected audience questions and an exclusive magic show for this virtual, ticketed event. More info: www.anunlikelystory.com/event/NPH.
museum concerts
The Museum Concerts of Rhode Island is starting it’s 54th season with in person, socially distanced, performances. There will be three one-hour concerts, all held at the First Unitarian Church located at 1 Benevolent St, Providence. The first concert is on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 pm, and will feature the Providence Baroque Orchestra with two soloists: Christopher Lowrey, an international opera performer; and Katherine Winterstein, associate concertmaster with the R.I. Philharmonic. There are no tickets being sold, but there is a recommended donation of $20-$30 and reservations are required for this limited capacity event. (MuseumConcerts.org)
XXX
The New Bedford Symphony Orchaestra opens its new season Saturday night, Sept. 12, with a 60-minute virtual concert that has been recorded from the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. The concert opens with “Lament by George Walker,” the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music. The showalso features performances of Bach’s First Keyboard Concerto, “Winter” and “Spring from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, and Carmen Suite. Tickets are $10 per household. (Zeiterion.org, www. nbsymphony.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.