It takes gumption and faith to open a food business during a pandemic. But some folks are doing it.
Avenue N in neighboring Rumford, a Notester favorite, has gone and opened a second location as planned last week on Hope Street in Providence. It’s open three hours a day, six days a week for takeout and delivery. www.avenuenamericankitchen.com
And Tiverton has a new bakery, Peppermint Panda, on Crandall Road which opened last month. They hope to have table service, live music and local art exhibits in the future.
Up north, Framingham Station, a Brazilian-style steakhouse in Framingham, is opening any day now, for pickup and delivery.
And Gelato & Chill, a gourmet frozen treat store which planned to open in the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, postponed its grand opening but is making home deliveries.
Surely there are more “crazy” folks out there. The Notester salutes them.
The local scene
Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro tells The Notester it is planning a special Mother’s Day family-style takeout menu. www.bellasarno.com
There will soon be a new digital cookbook on the market featuring recipes from Boston area chefs and bartenders. All proceeds go to the Massachusetts Restaurant Strong Fund. Pre-order at www.amandalewis.com
There are 32 local restaurants at last count listed on The Sun Chronicle’s Takeout Tally site that gives their addresses, hours, telephone numbers and websites. Tell your favorite restaurant about it if they are not listed. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally
Greater Boston
Nutre Meal Plans, the largest meal delivery service provider in New England, delivers nutritious meals to your door. Check it out. www.gonutre.com
The hamburger and fried seafood place on North Avenue in Weston, Dairy Joy, has opened for the season – for takeout as usual. 781.894.2600
Providence Proper
Dune Brothers Seafood on Dyer Street has opened for the season for takeout. www.dunebrothers.com
Bottled local brew and burgers, pizza and sandwiches are available for takeout at The Abbey on Admiral Street. 401.351.4346
Around Rhody
Granny Sqibb’s Organic Iced Tea Company has donated more than 1,000 cases of its tea to Rhode Islanders in need.
They now serve pastas and full entrees at Bettola at Rolfe Square in Cranston. Check their takeout menu. www.bettola.com
The Black Pearl on Bannister’s Wharf in Newport will have a new patio when it reopens for sit-down business. www.blackpearlnewport.com
Tap and bottle
The aptly named Shut It Down is a new Kveik India pale ale from Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick. It’s ABV is 5.8 percent. Four-packs are 16 bucks and 2 bucks of that goes to the Rhode Island Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund. www.proclamationaleco.com
You can get Custom House Coffee Stout to go at the Ragged Island Brewing taproom on High Point Avenue in Portsmouth, thanks to a collusion with Custom House Coffee. www.raggedislandbrewing.com
A portion of the price for every case of beer and spirits sold at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. goes to the Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. www.newportcraft.com
Narragansett Beer Company has donated 500 gallons of IPA to The Industrious Spirit Company to use as a base for hand sanitizer. www.narragansettbeer.com
Down the Cape
The Nantucket Wine Festival, scheduled to start May 15, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned. www.nantucketwinefestival.com
Sad notes
The large Portuguese community in Fall River for the past 40 years patronized Amaral’s Market for fresh seafood, tomatillos and chorizo from the in-house butcher. You’d find sisters Laudalina and Juvenalia at the register while their kids bagged. Recently, over a three-day period, the sisters and Juvenalia’s daughter Grace died from COVID-19. The city weeps.
Changing tables
Dan Hebert, owner of Dan’s Place in West Greenwich and now the sole owner of Dan’s Tavern on the Green at the North Kingstown Golf Course, has sold his portion of the Carriage Inn in North Kingstown.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the BBQ Fest at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn.
Menu mysteries
Beet comes from the French word bête, or beast, supposedly because the red color reminded cooks of the meat of slain animals.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ YOU
“My grandmother asked me to send an email in regards to best takeout mentions in the area. All I found online was about out-of-state takeout, but I wanted to do as she asked anyway,” writes Alex Biagetti.
Here it goes: “Marion Cafferky of Wrentham has nothing but good things to say about Novatos Bar and Grill on 1A in Norfolk. She got carry-out steak tips from them this week and says they were perfect. Cooked just how she liked them and it got back to the house nice and warm.” www.novatosbarandgrill.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
South Attleboro: The Big Kahuna Cheesesteak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and extra cheese (10 bucks) at Jersey Mike’s on Route 1. www.jerseymikes.com
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
The Dial and the Blue Owl
You’ll find global cuisine and footage of old Cambridge club concerts at the first spot and rooftop cocktails, eclectic dishes and local music at the second, both at the boutique hotel 907 Main in Cambridge, if and when they open.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
Welcome to the discussion.
