The Notester’s been out doing a little legwork — OK, bar stool work — at some local “drinkeries.”
There was a Saturday afternoon stop at the new Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole, a small but very friendly place.
They offer four reds and four whites, and a tasting of any four for 12 bucks. Glasses of your favorites are 8 or 9 bucks. Great sangiovese and zinfandel, and sauvignon blanc, and The Notester hears a malbec will be added to the lineup in the near future.
A family business, they import all their grapes from California. It is small, so tasting reservations are encouraged. And they give tours, too. www.debevino.com
Another spot visited was White Dog Distilling in the old Lorraine Mill on Mineral Springs Avenue in Pawtucket.
A tasting flight of any three spirits is 8 bucks, and they have whiskeys, a bourbon, rums, moonshine and limoncello on the menu.
You can get a bottle to take home, and a big plus is their cocktails. The bartender will mix up a Stormy Dog with rum, ginger beer and candied ginger, or a Spicy Grapefruit Mule concocted with moonshine, grapefruit zest, jalapenos, grapefruit sour mix and agave syrup, and topped with grapefruit and jalapeno garnishes. www.whitedogdistilling.com
The local scene
The 11th annual Irish Festival is this Saturday, March 14, 11 to 4, at Patriot Place in Foxboro. Look for food, drink, live Irish music, step dancers and plenty of family activities. www.patriot-place.com
As she has for more than 15 years, Melody Ellis will be preparing this Saturday, March 14, a lasagna dinner complemented by Caesar salad, peas, garlic bread and brownies with ice cream at Plainville United Methodist Church on East Bacon Street. The meal is 10 bucks and benefits the food pantry. Oh, and there is a vegetarian lasagna, too, and take-out. 508.695.9587
Grasshopper Pie is the flavor of the month for March at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com
Baked swordfish steak for 10 bucks and jumbo shells stuffed with cheese for 8 bucks are the featured entrees at this Friday’s Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon 11 to 1 March 13 at the Senior Center on School Street. And there’s tapioca pudding for dessert. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
There will be a pasta dinner, cash bar, a wine toss, raffles, an auction, dancing and an ‘80s retro-style best-dressed contest at the 17th annual Fur Ball 6:30 to 10:30 Saturday, March 21, at the Attleboro Elks on South Main Street. Tickets for this Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter event are 30 bucks. www.faas.bpt.me
Reminders:
The Counterfeit Cash Tribute Show is Friday, March 20, at Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. You’ll hear tunes from the likes of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline. Tickets are 20 bucks, 25 at the door. www.bellasarno.com
The 5-buck Tuesdays breakfast schedule for March at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street is eggs and corned beef hash, March 17; Denver omelet, March 24; and apple pie French toast, March 31. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
The Greatest Party on Earth, complete with extraordinary cuisine and dancing, is 9 at night until 1 in the morning on Saturday, March 21, at West 2nd Street in Boston. This Arts for the Humanities event benefits “creative employment for creative teens.” www.greatestpartyonearch.com
Providence Proper
The Best DonutsRI Throwdown is all this month at participating restaurants in the state. Passports for this Rhode Island Food Fights event are 20 bucks. www.rifoodfights.com
Around Rhody
Through April 25 you can head out every Saturday, 9 to 1, to the Farm Fresh RI Winter Market at Hope Artiste Village on Main Street in Pawtucket. www.farmfreshri.org
Specials at Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett run all week: It’s Prime Time on Sundays and Mondays, Wellington Wednesdays, Throwback Thursdays and romantic candlelight dinners the second Tuesday of the month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Tap and bottle
Rhode Island Spirits on Blackstone Avenue in Pawtucket is bringing back its grapefruitcello and releasing Rhode Island Red flavored vodka March 13-15 to celebrate its first anniversary. There are new cocktails and free tours, too. www.rhodeislandspirits.com
Harpoon Brewery and Beer Hall on Northern Avenue in Boston is celebrating Massachusetts Beer Week this Thursday, March 12, 4 to 7:30, with pairings of beer and sandwiches from Parish Café. www.harpoonbrewery.com
Big dates
Friday, March 13: Five-course Beer’d Brewing beer dinner, Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 49 bucks. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Wednesday, March 18: Australian wine dinner, Stoneforge Publick House, Paramount Drive, Raynham, at 7, 65 bucks. www.stoneforgepublickhouse.com
Wednesday, March 18: Robert Foley Vineyards wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, March 19: Silenus wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, March 20: Donald Patz Wine Group wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7:30, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, March 25: Lovin’ Spoonfuls dinner with chefs from Nantucket restaurants, Drydock Hall, Drydock Avenue, South Boston, 300 bucks. www.lovinspoonulsinc.org
Wednesday, March 25: Opus One Winery wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Sad note
The TGI Fridays on Centerville Road in Warwick has closed as part of a corporate retooling.
Changing tables
Colton Coburn-Woof, formerly of Yellow Door Taqueria, is the chef at the new Cosmica Mexican Eatery & Bar on Berkeley Street in Boston.
Awards on the wall
Chefs James Mark of Big King and Derek Wagner of Nick’s on Broadway and Nick’s on Westminster, all in Providence, are James Beard Foundation semifinalists.
Menu mysteries
Pilaf comes from the Turkish and Persian languages and translates as “rice porridge.”
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get a pound of steamers and a cold ‘Gansett for 24 bucks on Tuesdays this month at The Mooring on Sayers Wharf in Newport. www.moorings.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The 7-ounce filet mignon (18 bucks), fried sea scallops (19 bucks), chicken parmesan (14 bucks), reuben sandwich (10 bucks) and the peppercorn salad (12 bucks) at Wetherlaine’s on County Street. www.wetherlainesrstaurant.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com
SOMETHING NEW
Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar and Chicken Guy!
These are scheduled to open this summer at 186 Tremont St. in Boston, where Explorateur Café, Restaurant & Bar used to be.
Saladworks
You’ll get more than 60 plant-based choices at this new spot on Fountain Street in Providence.
Alma Gaucha Prime Brazilian Steakhouse
There are 300 seats, seafood options and buffet stations at this place On D Street across from South Boston’s Lawn on D.
