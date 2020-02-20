The Notester is sure folks will be celebrating Fat Tuesday next week with plenty of food and drink before sobering up for the advent of the Lenten season.
So two experiences come to mind:
Get dressed up! There’s a Mardi Gras Carnivale masquerade party this Friday, Feb. 21, at Victory Point on Victory Road on the harbor in Quincy. It’s 7 to 12:30. www.victorypointmb.com
You can continue celebrating on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Buttermilk & Bourbon on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. The party runs 5 to midnight and the special dishes will have a Bourbon Street flavor. www.buttermilkbourbon.com
The Notester is sure there are many more like this. Laissez les bons temps rouler.
The local scene
There’s a Big Band Brunch with music by the Kenny Hadley band starting at 11:45 Sunday, March 1, at The Black Box on West Central Street in Franklin. There’s a cash bar and brunch tickets are 20 bucks. www.theblackboxonline.com
You’ll be setting fire to your mouth and kicking up your heels at the Chili Fest-Hoedown Saturday, March 7, at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road. Doors to this Norfolk Lions Club event open at 6, followed by a chili competition among area restaurants and line dancing. There will also be lessons, raffles and a cash bar. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.norfolkmalions.org
Eight bucks will get you baked stuffed chicken breast or chicken parmesan, the two entrees this week at the luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Feb. 21, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. Also on the menu are turkey orzo soup for 4 bucks and warm blueberry shortcake for 5 bucks. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
You can get breakfast 8 to 10 on Tuesdays for 5 bucks at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. On Feb. 25 its two eggs, kielbasa and home fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
The 24th annual Taste of the Towns is 6 to 8 Tuesday, March 3, in the Grand Rose Ballroom at the Clarion Inn on 114 in Seekonk. This Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk event includes a beer and wine tasting, raffles and an auction. Tickets are 30 bucks. 508.557.1363
Greater Boston
The 5th annual winter party is 6 to 9 Sunday, March 1, at Harvest on Brattle Street in Cambridge. Party-goers are encouraged to wear flannel and plaid and other winter styles. Tickets are 55 bucks and proceeds benefit Furnishing Hope MA. www.harvestcambridge.com
They’re having a Bourbon and Bacon Fest this Saturday, Feb. 21, at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. It starts at 1 and tickets are 65 bucks. www.boston.bourbonbaconfest.com
Nineteen restaurants and bars will be serving up Jewish dishes at Beyond Bubbie’s Kitchen at 5:30 Sunday, March 1, at the Revere Hotel on Stuart Street. Yiddish music is by Two-Shekel Swing and tickets are 36 bucks. www.jartsboston.org/beyond-bubbies-kitchen-2020
Providence Proper
Fifty bucks gets you a Papa’s Pizza Pass at Villa Italian Kitchens anywhere, and it’s good for 40 Neopolitan cheese pizzas from now through March 13. The closest VIK is at Providence Place mall. www.villaitaliankitchen.com
There’s a Spoonbread & Strawberry Wine dinner, talk and exhibit at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Central Congregational Church on Angel Street, put on by Stages of Freedom, which creates programming about black culture. The speaker is Harlem restaurateur Norman Jean Darden. Tickets are 85 bucks and there are only 50 of them. www.stagesoffreedom.org
Around Rhody
New dishes at River Falls on South Main Street in Woonsocket include mussels fra diavolo, pasta vongole, sausage and broccoli rabe and risotto con funghi. www.riverfallscomplex.com
Tap and bottle
The February Beer Hall Night is 5 to 8 this Friday, Feb. 21, at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown. There’s live music and a ski lodge theme, so dress appropriately. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Friday, Feb. 21: Five-course Duckhorn Vineyards wine dinner, Tavolo Wine Bar and Tuscan Grille, Atwells Avenue, Providence, at 6:30, $80. www.tavolowinebar.com
Friday, Feb. 21: Schramsberg/Davies wine dinner, Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 97 bucks. 401.789.0700
Sunday, Feb. 23: Rock and Water Garden Evening wine dinner, Blithewold, Ferry Road, Bristol, 6 to 8, 80 bucks. https://bit.ly/396w64Y
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Shipyard Brewing Co. five-course beer dinner, Iggy’s Boardwalk Lobster & Clam Bar, Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick, at 6, 45 bucks. www.iggysri.com
Thursday, Feb. 27: Four-course Burgess Cellars wine dinner, Henrietta’s Table, Charles Hotel, Bennett Street, Cambridge, 120 bucks. www.henriettastable.com
Saturday, Feb. 29: A Leap in Time five-course Stag’s Leap wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Stuart Street, Boston, at 6:30 p.m., 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Out West
Olde Mistick Village on Coogan Boulevard in Mystic, Conn., celebrates its 17th annual Cabin Fever Festival and Charity Chowder Cook-Off noon to 4 Saturday, Feb. 29. Cup-of-chowder tickets are 1 buck, 12 for 10. www.oldemistickvillage.com
Awards on the wall
Pawtucket’s own Smoke and Squeal BBQ on Main Street, which makes its chili with smoked pulled pork and smoked brisket, won first-place honors in the 25th Chili Cook-Off last weekend at the Newport Winter Festival. www.smokeandsquealbbq.com
Menu mysteries
The origin of cobbler is a mystery, both the dessert and the drink. “Perhaps the thick-soled pie reminded the christener of shoe leather,” opines Jack Jacobs in “The Eaten Word.”
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every Thursday is ladies night at Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. You can get two entrees and a bottle of house wine for 40 bucks. www.bellasarno.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: The New Orleans chicken (16 bucks) and grilled veggie sandwich (12 bucks) at The Colonel Blackinton Inn on North Main Street. www.colblackintoninn.com
Pawtucket: The reuben sandwich with onion swirls (14 bucks) and the giant soft pretzel with mustard (9 bucks) at Craft Burgers & Beer on East Avenue. www.craftbandb.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Berri
Look for Central American and Latin American cuisine on Mathewson Street in Providence, brought to us from the folks at Flan y Ajo.
Cosmica Mexican Eatery & Bar
This has opened in Revolution Hotel on Berkely Street in Boston’s South End, brought to us by the folks at Beehive and Beat Brew Hall.
Chaska
This is an Indian restaurant new in Garden City in Warwick, brought to us by the folks at Rasoi in Pawtucket, Kabob and Curry in Providence and Rasa in East Greenwich.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
