The Boston Wine Festival at the Boston Harbor Hotel, the longest-running food-and-wine pairing series in the nation, will kick off its 32nd run in January — but some things, of course, will be different.
The biggest change is that tickets will be sold by table for groups of two, four and six to provide social distancing and prevent the mingling of guests. Tickets are on sale now at www.bostonwinefestival.com, where you’ll also find the complete schedule.
There will be 22 events at the hotel in January, February and March, with the traditional Battle of the Cabs starting it off on Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16, at a per-person cost of 265 bucks. Oh, and they have a discount room rate for attendees of 275 bucks, which includes free self-parking.
Get ready to whet your whistle.
The local scene
Crazy about chocolate? Well, 43 bucks a month will get you dark chocolates by Loon out of Derry, N.H., Black Sheep in Bend, Ore., ChocolateSpiel in Seattle and Sweet Minou in Lincoln, Neb. They come to you in the mail from www.cococlectic.com. Check it out. Cococlectic is out of San Francisco.
Greater Boston
Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston offers family-style cassoulet meals for pickup only. Think duck leg confit, Italian sausage and pork shoulder. They serve four to six people and go for 135 bucks. www.woodshillpier4.com
The Decadent Holiday Lunch Menu featuring items like the 21-buck prime aged burgers, lobster rolls and meatloaf is back for December at Grill 23 on Berkeley Street. www.grill23.com
Around Rhody
Agawan Hunt on Roger Williams Avenue in Rumford is serving holiday teas 12:15 to 1:45 for 75 bucks on the next four Sundays, Dec. 13, 20, 27 and Jan. 3. www.agawanhunt.com.
Tap, cask and bottle
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen on North Beacon Street in Brighton is now brewing its own beer — a hazy New England IPA called Pilot — on site. www.bratobk.com
Union Station Brewery in Providence and Revival Brewing Company in Cranston have put their “heads” together to create Phoenix Rising, a blueberry kettle sour with a 6 ABM. You can get it at Union Station. www.unionstationpvd
Big dates
Wednesday, Dec. 16: Hump Day Holiday Cocktail series, 6 to 7:30, around the fire pit at Linden Place Mansion on Hope Street in Bristol. www.lindenplace.org
Monday, Jan. 11, and Tuesday, Jan. 12: Candlelight dinner series at The Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett. They are held the second Monday and Tuesday of the month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16: Boston Wine Festival Battle of the Cabs wine dinner, Boston Harbor Hotel, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.
Friday, Jan. 22: Boston Wine Festival Old World, New World Pinor Noir wine dinner, Boston Harbor Hotel, 195 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.
Saturday, Jan. 23: Boston Wine Festival Meritage Madness wine dinner, Boston Harbor Hotel, 275 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival
Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30: Boston Wine Festival Chateaunuef-du-Pape wine dinner, Boston Harbor Hotel, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival
Menu mysteries
A dolly varden is a colorfully spotted trout, named after a colorful character in Dickens’ “Barnaby Rudge.”
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Wednesdays through Sundays the baked stuffed seafood scrod goes for 16 bucks at the Uncle Tony’s on Newport Avenue in East Providence, Putnam Pike in Johnston and Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. www.uncletonys.com
SOMETHING NEW Café Ducali
You’ll find espresso, flatbread sandwiches, pizza and croissants at this café on Causeway Street in Boston’s North End.
Crepe Corner
This is new on Braod Street in Pawtuxet Village in Cranston, brought to us by the folks at the Crepe Corner on Westminster Street in Providence.
Nomai
The menu is Asian food at this place at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, brought to us this spring by the folks at Shojo and Ruckus in the Hub’s Chinatown.
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh
They offer stuffed pitas, wraps and vegan bowls at this new spot at Arsenal Yards in Watertown.
