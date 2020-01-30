In today’s digital world, sometimes it’s all about the app.
For instance, OpenTable, the world’s largest online restaurant reservation service, is moving its app into the food delivery business.
They are using the usual suspects, Uber Eats, GrubHub, Caviar and the like.
And there is now a grocery list app, GreenChoice, that focuses on users’ values based on four issues: processing, nutrition, food safety and environmental impact.
The app actually makes recommendations to you as you shop.
Ahh, do you pine for the good old days …
The local scene
You can dine and meet Mickey Mouse at Family Character Night 5:30 to 7 next Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Stoneforge Grill on 138 in South Easton. www.stomeforgerestaurants.com
Roast stuffed turkey with potatoes, veggies, gravy and cornbread for 8 bucks is the featured entrée this Friday, Jan. 31, at the Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon 11 to 1 at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. The 5-buck Tuesday breakfast next week, 8 to 10 Feb. 4, is chocolate chip pancakes with sausage. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Gerry’s Place, the restaurant run by culinary arts students, is open to the public 10:45 to 12:30 Tuesdays through Fridays at Tri-County Regional Vo-Tech on Pond Street in Franklin. They also have a pastry case for to-go sweets. Lunch reservations are suggested. 508.528.5400
There’s an Italian night supper 5 to 7 Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Seekonk Congregational Church on Fall River Avenue. It’s 10 bucks, 4 for kids and you can get take-out. 508.336.9355 and seekonkucc@gmail.com
Greater Boston
The Pollo Club, new on Moody Street in Waltham, is now serving brunch on Sundays, 10 to 3. www.polloclubwaltham
Gelato & Chill at Time Out Market in Boston is opening a second location at Derby Street Shops in Hingham. www.gelatochill.com
Providence Proper
There will be food trucks galore when the Providence Flea Market returns to the Waterfire Arts Center on Valley Street Feb. 9, March 22, April 19 and May 3, all Sundays. www.providenceflea.com
They’re celebrating suffrage with a concert and wine tasting at 5:30 Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Lippitt House Museum on Hope Street. Tickets are 20 bucks, 25 at the door. www.preserveri.org/calendar
There’s a strong indication a Trader Joe’s will be coming to Providence. Stay tuned.
Around Rhody
You can sample 20 chocolate delights during the Chocolate Stroll 6 to 9 next Thursday, Feb. 6, in Downtown Westerly. Proceeds benefit the Westerly Light Parade Fund and the 20-buck tickets are limited. 401.596.7761
Hurry. Today and tomorrow, Jan. 30-31, you can get original menu items from 1948 at 1948 prices at George’s of Galilee on Sand Hill Cove Road in Narragansett. They are celebrating 72 years in business and, for example, clam cakes and a cup of chowder are 72 cents each. www.georgesofgaliless.com
They’re celebrating Chinese New Year through this Sunday, Feb. 2, with a five-course tasting menu for 92 bucks, 127 with wine pairings, at Castle Hill Inn on Ocean Drive in Newport. www.castlehillinn.com
Tap and bottle
You can’t say you’ve been drinking all day if you don’t start in the morning, says The Notester, and Saturday, Feb. 8, you get that chance. A 30-buck ticket for the third annual Battle of the Bloodys gets you cocktails from 20 mostly Back Bay restaurants in Boston. The stroll starts at Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street. There are brunch snacks and live music along the way, and part of the proceeds benefit an animal shelter. www.event-brite.com
Big dates
Friday, Jan. 31: Five-course Belle Glos and Copper Cane wine dinner, Tavolo Wine Bar and Tuscan Grille, Atwells Avenue, Providence, at 6:30, 75 bucks. www.opentable.com
Thursday, Feb. 6: Les Domaines Barons De Rothschild wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 7: Meritage Madness wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 275 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, Feb. 8: Rising Stars wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Adelshein wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Feb. 13: S.A. Prum wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 165 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, February 14: Multi-course Valentine celebration with live music, Pot au Feu, Custom House Street, Providence, 5:30 and 8, 75 bucks. www.potaufeuri.com
Saturday, February 15: Multi-course Valentine celebration with live music, Pot au Feu, Custom House Street, Providence, at 8, 75 bucks. www.potaufeuri.com
Friday, Feb. 14: Revanna Family Vineyards wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, Feb. 15: Valentine’s dinner dance, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 215 bucks.. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, Feb. 21: Schramsberg/Davies wine dinner, Coast Guard House, Ocean Road, Narragansett, at 7, 97 bucks. 401.789.0700
Friday, Feb. 21: Death of a Gangster mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Sad note
Table Bistro in Barrington has closed.
Happy note
Coppersmith on West 3rd Street in South Boston was scheduled to close this month, but now says they will be open until late in 2020. www.coppersmithboston.com
Changing tables
The new executive chef at Red Stripe in Providence is Donal “Bill” Smith, formerly of Twin Oaks and Sweet Indulgence.
Menu mysteries
Tabasco literally translates as “moist earth” and is named for the Mexican state of its origin.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get a three-course Main Street lunch menu for 22 bucks noon to 3 daily at La Masseria on Main Street East in East Greenwich. www.masseriari.com
SEZ YOU
“The 99 on Route 1 in North Attleboro has a new lunch addition. It’s delicious!,” writes A Faithful Reader. “I had the chicken fajita flatbread last week. Try it — you’ll like it!”
SOMETHING NEW
Christopher’s Kitchen and Bar
This is new on South Main Street in Woonsocket. Look for American fare with Mediterranean overtones.
Breaktime Café
This is coming this spring to Portland Street in Boston, offering on-the-job training for homeless youth.
Palmer River Grille
This is new on Market Street in Warren offering steaks, prime rib and seafood, brought to us by the folks at Sakonnet River Grille in Tiverton.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
