Sure, it’s getting colder, but the party’s not over.
For example, Providence is continuing its Open Air Saturdays noon to 6 through the end of December, which allows folks to stroll, shop, dine and enjoy live performances on Westminster Street between Eddy and Mathewson and on Union Street between Weybosset and Westminster.
Both sectors of those streets are closed to auto traffic during the event. www.indowncity.com
And, the usually one-time Warren Walkabout autumn festival is being held this year every Sunday through Nov. 29. Restaurants and stores in downtown Warren will have outdoor displays and specials, thanks to a 75,000-buck state grant.
The local scene
Buy one sandwich and you get one free with the coupon in the paper for the D’Angelos on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro and on Chauncy Street in Mansfield. The special, which excludes lobster rolls, runs through Dec. 31. www.dangelos.com
Sure, Tex Barry’s Coney Island on County Street in Downtown Attleboro is the place to go for hot dogs, but it also gets high grades from The Notester and tons of others for its hamburgers and fries. 508.222.9787
They are taking orders for turkeys, The Notester sees in the paper, at the Chartley Country Stores on Tremont Street in Rehoboth (508.226.4215) and on South Worcester Street in Norton (508.222.1528).
You can get a takeout turkey dinner for 12 bucks this Saturday, Nov. 21, at Centenary United Methodist Church on Sanford Street in Attleboro. Meals for kids under 10 are 6 bucks. They will be ready for pickup at 5:30. cumc15.events.org and 508.222.1759
How about an unbaked apple pie for 13 bucks from Central Congregational Church on Commonwealth Avenue in Attleboro Falls. They can be picked up between noon and 3 this Saturday, Nov. 21. 508.699.7700
Greater Boston
There’s a new Smoke Shop BBQ on Holyoke Street at Harvard Square. www.smokeshopbbq.com
Moody’s Delicatessen & Provisions on Moody Street in Waltham has changed its name to Molti.
Add Spyce on Washington Street downtown to the list of restaurants that have reopened. www.spyce.com
They now have brunch at Krasi on Gloucester Street from 10 to 3 on weekends. Oh, and they make their mimosas with mango juice and dill. www.krasiboston.com
Notester note: The Time Out Market Boston mentioned here recently is on Park Drive, not Park Street.
Providence Proper
Durk’s Bar-B-Q on Aborn Street has reopened. www.durksbbq.com
Around Rhody
Look for retro favorites with a twist — think poutine smothered in gravy and chicken confit — at Nomi Park at the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Highway in Newport. www.nomiparknpt.com
They specialize in pizza and steak sandwiches at Sax’s on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. www.saxs.biz
Tap, cask and bottle
Autocrat Coffee and Narragansett Beer have teamed up again to create the seasonal Autocrat Coffee Mile Stout. Available in cans, it has a 5.3 abv.
Big dates
Sunday, Nov. 22: Harvest Brunch 10 to 2 at Brix at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.brixnewport.com
Sunday, Dec. 6: Holiday Brunch 10 to 2 at Brix at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.brixnewport.com
Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 9: Candlelight dinner series at The Coast Guard House on Ocean Road in Narragansett. They are held the second Monday and Tuesday of the month. www.thecoastguardhouse.com
Awards on the wall
A 2020 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Award, which is a 200,000-buck grant to address the issues of low- and moderate-income families, has gone to The Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown. www.jonnycakecenter.org
Menu mysteries
A sommelier, a wine steward, gets his or her name from the unlikely French for “beast of burden.”
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Orders of 50 bucks or more at Georgie’Z Pizza & Seafood on Park Street in Attleboro earn a 15 percent discount. 508.455.0191
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Bristol: The lobster bisque (7 bucks), the lobster roll (27 bucks), the blackened salmon (21 bucks) and the cheesecake (10 bucks) inside at The Lobster Pot Restaurant on Hope Street. www.lobsterpotri.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW Achilito’s Taqueria
This family-owned Mexican restaurant plans to open next month at Patriot Place in Foxboro. They’ll be in the North Marketplace, across from Tavolino, and offer indoor and patio dining and carry-out.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Look for this Texas-style restaurant chain to open a location in South Kingston next spring, offering brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken wings and ribs.
Ivory Pearl
You’ll find lots of seafood and no Asian dishes at this new spot on Beacon Street in Brookline, brought to us by one of the folks at Baldwin Bar in Woburn and Blossom Bar in Brookline.
Madrid European Bakery and Pastierie
This sweet undertaking is new on Wayland Avenue at Wayland Square in Providence.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
