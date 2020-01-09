Here are a few Notester-isms you’ll find interesting:
- Barley has been a mainstay crop in America for centuries, but its decline as a livestock feed has reduced annual production by 75 percent over the past three decades. Know what industry has come to the rescue? Nearly all of the barley produced today goes into the beer-making.
- Consumption of beer and wine in Rhode Island in 2019 continues to decline year to year, while hard liquor sales are up as much as 20 percent.
- The hottest drinks among millennials have no booze in them. The World Health Organization says the number of alcohol drinkers in the world has decreased by almost 5 percent since 2000, and beer sales have slumped for five years in a row.
- You can now get 384 ounces of beer to go from Rhode Island craft breweries.
- And, the Massachusetts state budget includes $2 million to promote the restaurant industry this fiscal year.
The local scene
Several retail stores at North Marketplace at Patriot Place will be replaced with Citizen Crust, which will offer global street food. It will seat about 175 in its dining room, bar and patio. It’s a project by Pats Place mainstay Tavolino.
Stay tuned for news about the BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse coming to the Shops at Emerald Plaza, right across Route 1 from the mall in North Attleboro. This was first reported in 2017, and there is ongoing construction on the site. The chain has 194 locations across the country, and one of them is in Warwick. The Notester can’t wait.
Baked stuffed chicken breast and homemade baked ham macaroni and cheese, each about 8 bucks, are the featured entrees at the weekly luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Jan. 10, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. Oh, and the lobster salad rolls for 10 bucks are back. www.plainville,ma.us/council-aging
Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole holds its official opening this Friday, Jan. 10. They boast a wine production facility, tasting room, private event space, tours, tastings and a variety of wines produced on-site available for purchase. www.debevino.com
Reminders:
Here’s the menu for the 5-buck breakfasts 8 to 10 Tuesdays at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street: Jan. 14, apple pie French toast with sausage; Jan. 21, three-egg western omelet; and Jan. 28, eggs, ham steak, fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Greater Boston
CafeArt Science on Kendall Street at Kendall Square has closed, but the proprietors will open Senses, a casual fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant, in the same space in April.
Fat Baby on Dorchester Street in South Boston is offering a sushi-making class 6 to 8 Tuesday, Jan. 14. It’s 60 bucks. www.fatbabysouthboston.com
Providence Proper
Lunch specials are under 10 bucks at Don Jose Tequilas on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill in Providence, where you can choose from more than 70 different brands of tequila. www.donjosetequilas.com
They’re open until 1 Thursday through Saturday with live music or a DJ at Koto Grill & Sushi Lounge on Exchange Terrace downtown. www.kotoprovidence.com
Reminder: Providence Restaurant Weeks are Sunday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 25, when participating restaurants will be offering three-course dinners for 30, 35 and 50 bucks and lunches for 17 bucks.
Around Rhody
Avvivo Ristorante offers to take you on an Italian culinary tour without ever leaving the restaurant at Garden City. For 30 bucks you can enjoy Piedmont cuisine all this month, dishes from Venice in February and Sicilian dishes in March. www.avvivoristorante.com
Look for deep-fried Hostess Twinkies and fried chicken with cheese and Cajun aioli at Camp Nowhere on Smith Street in North Providence. www.campnowhereri.com
Have a sweet tooth? Perhaps you should check out Sweenor’s Chocolates in Garden City and Wakefield. www.sweenorschocolates.com
Tap and bottle
New Salem Preserves and Orchards has added New Salem Cider, a hard cider, to their fare of apples, apple vinegar and sweet cider. www.newsalempreserves.com
Big dates
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Violette Imports wine dinner, Forage, Cragie Circle, Cambridge, 65 bucks. www.Foragecambridge
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sparrow Arc Farm potato dinner with wine, Forage, Cragie Circle, Cambridge, 65 bucks. www.Foragecambridge
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Tolaini wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 23: Wine & Soul wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Wild Game and Bourbon Night, Central Public House, Main Street, Hopkinton, at 6, 125 bucks. www.centralpublichouse.com
Friday, Jan. 31: Best Laid Plans of Hollywood Whodunit mystery show dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn Restaurant, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, at 6, 55 bucks. www.wayside.org
Out West
Reminder: Restaurant Week is Jan. 19-23 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., with deals and specials at all their restaurants. www.mohegansun.com
Sad notes
Cosi at Mansfield Crossing has closed, one of several the chain shuttered in the area.
The venerable No Name restaurant, in business 102 years on Fish Pier in South Boston, has closed due to financial woes.
Menu mysteries
Yakitori on a Japanese restaurant menu translates as “grilled” (yaki) and “fowl” (tori).
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every day except holidays you can get dinner for two with a bottle of house wine for 36 bucks at LePage’s Seafood on Martine Street in Fall River. www.lepagesseafood.com
SOMETHING NEW
Beans & Buns Bakery
Look for pizza, too, at this new spot on Broad Street in Cranston, where Baked Expectations and the Little Falls Café used to be.
Tokenfire
This is a new Irish gastropub on Washington Street in Downtown Quincy with an old pub atmosphere and fare from around the world.
Viestre
This is new on Thames Street in Newport, where Stoneacre Tapas used to be.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
